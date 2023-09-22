John Legend Reveals Gwen Stefani Had a Dream Foreseeing Chrissy Teigen With 2 Babies the Same Age

Gwen Stefani may not be just any ordinary person.
In fact, John Legend recalled his Voice costar having an eerie dream about his wife Chrissy Teigen right before the couple welcomed their two youngest kids: daughter Esti, 8 months, and son Wren, 3 months.
"Gwen tells me, 'You know I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age, but they were not exactly twins," the Grammy winner said during the Sept. 21 episode of Today. "This is in December. Before we had Esti. So, Esti came in January, and Wren came in June."
As the "All of Me" singer—who also shares Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, with the Cravings author—noted, "I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June and Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening."
In June, Chrissy shared she and John welcomed their baby boy Wren via surrogate five months after she gave birth to their baby girl Esti. In her moving announcement, she reflected on the couple's difficult journey to expand their family, recalling their late son Jack, who passed away in 2020 when Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss.
"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."
Chrissy went on to explain that the couple decided to reach out to a surrogacy agency the following year.
And during the early days of their surrogacy journey, the model shared, she told John that she wanted to "try to carry just one more time" and they restarted IVF.
"We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked," she wrote. "We were pregnant with our little girl, Esti." And it was around this time that they found Alexandra, the couple's "compassionate" surrogate.
"As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy," Chrissy noted, "we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."
She also thanked Alexandra for the "incredible gift" of carrying their son, revealing that his middle name, Alexander, is in her honor.
"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she concluded. "And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you."
