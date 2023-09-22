John Legend Reveals Gwen Stefani Had a Dream Foreseeing Chrissy Teigen With 2 Babies the Same Age

Watch : John Legend's Baby Girl Says "Dada" for the First Time

Gwen Stefani may not be just any ordinary person.

In fact, John Legend recalled his Voice costar having an eerie dream about his wife Chrissy Teigen right before the couple welcomed their two youngest kids: daughter Esti, 8 months, and son Wren, 3 months.

"Gwen tells me, 'You know I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age, but they were not exactly twins," the Grammy winner said during the Sept. 21 episode of Today. "This is in December. Before we had Esti. So, Esti came in January, and Wren came in June."

As the "All of Me" singer—who also shares Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, with the Cravings author—noted, "I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June and Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening."

In June, Chrissy shared she and John welcomed their baby boy Wren via surrogate five months after she gave birth to their baby girl Esti. In her moving announcement, she reflected on the couple's difficult journey to expand their family, recalling their late son Jack, who passed away in 2020 when Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss.