Selena Gomez Hilariously Pokes Fun at Her Relationship Status in TikTok PSA

Selena Gomez just wanted to remind everyone she'll still be single soon.
In fact, the 31-year-old made it clear just how much she relates to her new solo life anthem "Single Soon" in a TikTok clarifying her current relationship status.
"Guess who has a boyfriend?" Selena lip syncs in her Sept. 22 video. "Not me bitch y'all stay safe out there."
The video is one of many recent instances in which the Only Murders in the Building star has poked fun at her current single girl era. Earlier this summer, while attending a soccer game, Selena tried her hand at scoring a date with players on the field.
"I'm single," she yelled from the sidelines in a Sept. 8 TikTok of the moment. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much." Unfortunately the soccer players, perhaps unaware it was the Selena Gomez flirting at them from afar, continue with their match.
But when it comes to being "high maintenance"—a term she again uses to describe herself in "Single Soon"—Selena recently took to clarifying what she means by that classification.
"I think I have standards," she explained during a conversation with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA's Tony Fly and Symon in August. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."
For the "Who Says" singer, it all comes down to knowing what she's looking for—and she owns that. "But the line was really fun," she added of her new single, "because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"
So what exactly is the "Come & Get It" singer looking for in her future partner?
"You gotta be cool, man," the Rare Beauty founder shared of her romantic requirements. "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."
But until the right person comes around, Selena is more than happy with where her life is right now.
"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she added. "But I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be."