Selena Gomez Hilariously Pokes Fun at Her Relationship Status in TikTok PSA

Watch : Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status on TikTok

Selena Gomez just wanted to remind everyone she'll still be single soon.

In fact, the 31-year-old made it clear just how much she relates to her new solo life anthem "Single Soon" in a TikTok clarifying her current relationship status.

"Guess who has a boyfriend?" Selena lip syncs in her Sept. 22 video. "Not me bitch y'all stay safe out there."

The video is one of many recent instances in which the Only Murders in the Building star has poked fun at her current single girl era. Earlier this summer, while attending a soccer game, Selena tried her hand at scoring a date with players on the field.

"I'm single," she yelled from the sidelines in a Sept. 8 TikTok of the moment. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much." Unfortunately the soccer players, perhaps unaware it was the Selena Gomez flirting at them from afar, continue with their match.

But when it comes to being "high maintenance"—a term she again uses to describe herself in "Single Soon"—Selena recently took to clarifying what she means by that classification.