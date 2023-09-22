How The Young and the Restless Honored Late Actor Billy Miller Days After His Death

The Young and the Restless is remembering one of their own.
After former cast member Billy Miller died on Sept. 15 at the age of 43, the soap opera took a moment to pay special tribute to the late actor. At the end of the series' Sept. 21 episode, they shared a montage of some of Billy's best moments on the show, sharing the words, "In loving memory... Billy Miller 1979-2023."
The show also shared the tribute to their X account, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts."
Billy was a regular on Y&R for years playing character Billy Abbott, for which he won three Daytime Emmys in his role. He then acted on General Hospital for five years before leaving the show in 2019.
In the wake of the actor's death, his mother Patricia Miller thanked fans for their support in addition to speaking out about the circumstances surrounding Billy's passing.
"He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years," Patricia said in a Sept. 18 statement shared to social media by Billy's publicist. "He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life."
She continued, "The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were, but they just aren't. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support."
In addition to his tribute from The Young and the Restless, many of Billy's former cast mates and colleagues took a moment to pay tribute to the 43-year-old.
Octavia Spencer, who worked with Billy on Truth Be Told, shared a post to Instagram reading, "I am speechless. I'm laying here scrolling through IG and came across a post that we lost Billy Miller. To his family, legions of fans, and our #TruthBeTold family, my deepest condolences. R.I.P. Billy. Your talent Will truly be missed."
And Chrishell Stause, Billy's coworker on All My Children, who shared she was "still processing" the tragic news, wrote in a social media post, "Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now."