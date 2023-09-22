How The Young and the Restless Honored Late Actor Billy Miller Days After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Young and the Restless is remembering one of their own.

After former cast member Billy Miller died on Sept. 15 at the age of 43, the soap opera took a moment to pay special tribute to the late actor. At the end of the series' Sept. 21 episode, they shared a montage of some of Billy's best moments on the show, sharing the words, "In loving memory... Billy Miller 1979-2023."

The show also shared the tribute to their X account, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "To end today's episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family. Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts."

Billy was a regular on Y&R for years playing character Billy Abbott, for which he won three Daytime Emmys in his role. He then acted on General Hospital for five years before leaving the show in 2019.

In the wake of the actor's death, his mother Patricia Miller thanked fans for their support in addition to speaking out about the circumstances surrounding Billy's passing.