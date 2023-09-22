The Bling Ring’s Alleged Leader Rachel Lee Revisits Infamous Celebrity Crime Case in New Documentary

And in the decade since her release, she's has only spoken out once before, reflecting on the legal trouble she ran into as a 19-year-old.

"As a teen, I was chasing love in all the wrong places and by the time I realized, it was too late and I was in prison," Lee, now in her early 30s, told Us Weekly in 2018. "I truly feel prison was a blessing in disguise—the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me realize you can only trust yourself at the end of the day."

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on Max Oct. 1.