Sophie Turner Reunites With Taylor Swift for a Girls' Night Out After Joe Jonas Lawsuit

Shortly after Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against ex Joe Jonas over the residence of their two daughters, the actress stepped out in New York City with her friends, including Taylor Swift.

Watch: Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Sophie Turner is getting by with a little help from her friends.

Hours after the Game of Thrones star sued her exJoe Jonas, to return their two daughters to England, she spent time with her pals—including Taylor Swift—in New York City.

Photographers spotted Sophie—who shares kids Willa, 3, and DMJ, 14 months, with Joe—stepping out of Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York on Sept. 21 wearing a long gray skirt, white T-shirt and red ballet flats, paired with a colorful Louis Vuitton purse. While Swift—who famously penned the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about her teenage relationship with Joe—donned an off the shoulder black top, paired with stylish gray pants along with black heels and a purse.

This reunion in Manhattan marked the second time this week that Sophie, 27, and Taylor, 33, stepped out together. The celeb pals previously dined at Italian restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

Sophie and Taylor's latest outing came shortly after the Do Revenge actress filed court documents against the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, as the alleged "result of the wrongful retention" of their two kids in New York "from their habitual residence of England."

For his part, Joe—who returned to the stage on Sept. 21responded in a statement via his rep, who called the situation "an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending."

Sophie has yet to publicly respond to the comments made by Joe's team.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Keep reading for a look at Sophie's time out in New York with Taylor and their pals.

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

A Night With the Girls

Hours after filing a lawsuit against her ex, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spent time with her pals, including Taylor Swift, at Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York on Sept. 21.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Shaking It Off

Taylor and Sophie also stepped out for dinner together days earlier at restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Stylish Evening

For her evening out in the city, the Grammy winner paired an off the shoulder black top and chic pants, complete with a black purse and heels.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Off the Clock

The singer is enjoying time off from her Eras Tour, which resumes in November.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Preparing for 1989

During this time, Taylor is gearing up for the release of two projects: her Eras Tour concert film on Oct. 13 and 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27.

