Sophie Turner Reunites With Taylor Swift for a Girls' Night Out After Joe Jonas Lawsuit

Watch : Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Sophie Turner is getting by with a little help from her friends.

Hours after the Game of Thrones star sued her ex, Joe Jonas, to return their two daughters to England, she spent time with her pals—including Taylor Swift—in New York City.

Photographers spotted Sophie—who shares kids Willa, 3, and DMJ, 14 months, with Joe—stepping out of Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York on Sept. 21 wearing a long gray skirt, white T-shirt and red ballet flats, paired with a colorful Louis Vuitton purse. While Swift—who famously penned the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about her teenage relationship with Joe—donned an off the shoulder black top, paired with stylish gray pants along with black heels and a purse.

This reunion in Manhattan marked the second time this week that Sophie, 27, and Taylor, 33, stepped out together. The celeb pals previously dined at Italian restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

Sophie and Taylor's latest outing came shortly after the Do Revenge actress filed court documents against the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, as the alleged "result of the wrongful retention" of their two kids in New York "from their habitual residence of England."

For his part, Joe—who returned to the stage on Sept. 21—responded in a statement via his rep, who called the situation "an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending."

Sophie has yet to publicly respond to the comments made by Joe's team.