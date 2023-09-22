Zendaya Sets the Record Straight on Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Zendaya might be feeling the euphoria in her relationship with Tom Holland, but that doesn't mean they're ready to put a ring on it.

The Dune actress recently had to clarify that, no, she and her boyfriend are not engaged after she posted a picture to her Instagram Story in which a ring was prominently featured.

"I can't post anything, you guys," she said in a since-deleted video shared to her Story Sept. 21. "I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously."

She continued, laughing, "You think that's how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!"

The 27-year-old then reposted the original photo, which featured the actress in a selfie in a car reflection. She's wearing a Golden State Warriors hat and, indeed, a large ring on the hand holding her phone. She captioned the story, "Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao."