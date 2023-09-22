Zendaya Sets the Record Straight on Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Zendaya might be feeling the euphoria in her relationship with Tom Holland, but that doesn't mean they're ready to put a ring on it.
The Dune actress recently had to clarify that, no, she and her boyfriend are not engaged after she posted a picture to her Instagram Story in which a ring was prominently featured.
"I can't post anything, you guys," she said in a since-deleted video shared to her Story Sept. 21. "I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously."
She continued, laughing, "You think that's how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!"
The 27-year-old then reposted the original photo, which featured the actress in a selfie in a car reflection. She's wearing a Golden State Warriors hat and, indeed, a large ring on the hand holding her phone. She captioned the story, "Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao."
Since the Spider-Man costars started dating almost three years ago, they've kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and—other than the occasional birthday tribute or Story image—largely off social media.
A decision both stars have spoken to, having shared their desire to keep their relationship and personal lives private.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an interview published in August. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
She continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."
And for his part, Tom has echoed Zendaya's sentiments.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the 27-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published June 14. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
So when the two stars do share a look into their relationship, it's a special treat. Keep reading to see all the couple's sweetest moments over the years.