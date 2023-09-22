Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage After Sophie Turner’s Lawsuit Filing

Watch : Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Joe Jonas is back on the mic.

Hours after the singer responded to his ex Sophie Turner's lawsuit filing over their two kids, he hit the stage alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas for their concert in Philadelphia Sept. 21.

And moments after the group performed "Hesitate," as seen in videos shared to social media, Joe received a hug from his brother Nick. (Previously, Joe shared that he wrote the ballad as a "love letter" to Sophie.)

In fact, just weeks before the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce, Joe, 34, gave a shoutout to Sophie, 27, right before singing the track at the tour's launch in New York.

"If you're going through a tough time, they reach out to you, they've got your back no matter what—that person is here with me tonight, Sophie," Joe said in an Aug. 13 video posted to TikTok. "So, I'd love to hear you sing this with me if you don't mind. I want you to think of that person. If that person's here, you've got to hold them tight."