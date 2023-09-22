Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage After Sophie Turner’s Lawsuit Filing

Joe Jonas hit the stage for a concert in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, which came hours after he responded to ex Sophie Turner’s lawsuit filing.

Watch: Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Joe Jonas is back on the mic.

Hours after the singer responded to his ex Sophie Turner's lawsuit filing over their two kids, he hit the stage alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas for their concert in Philadelphia Sept. 21.

And moments after the group performed "Hesitate," as seen in videos shared to social media, Joe received a hug from his brother Nick. (Previously, Joe shared that he wrote the ballad as a "love letter" to Sophie.)

In fact, just weeks before the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce, Joe, 34, gave a shoutout to Sophie, 27, right before singing the track at the tour's launch in New York.

"If you're going through a tough time, they reach out to you, they've got your back no matter what—that person is here with me tonight, Sophie," Joe said in an Aug. 13 video posted to TikTok. "So, I'd love to hear you sing this with me if you don't mind. I want you to think of that person. If that person's here, you've got to hold them tight."

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

Sophie also shared photos from that evening to social media, which included one snap of her and Joe holding hands.

The band's latest performance comes hours after the Game of Thrones star filed a suit to return their daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 14 months, to England, which is where she said the pair agreed to permanently settle earlier this year.

For his part, the singer's rep responded to the filing, telling E! News in a statement that it's an "unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keep reading for a look back at their time together.

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2022: Academy Museum Gala
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
2022: Devotion Premiere
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
2022: The Staircase Premiere
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2022: Met Gala
Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
2022: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
2021: Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2020: Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2020: SAG Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2019: Dark Phoenix Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2019: Chasing Happiness Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2019: Met Gala
Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
2019: Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
2018: Louis Vuitton Show at Paris Fashion Week
