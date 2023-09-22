Sophie Turner Says She Had Argument With Joe Jonas on His Birthday Before He Filed for Divorce

Watch : Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

More details are coming to light on the timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's swift split.

In fact, the Game of Thrones actress said that the "breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly" in a lawsuit she filed against her husband Sept. 21 and obtained by E! News.

Per her filing, the couple planned for their daughters—3-year-old Willa and a 14-month-old whose initials are DMJ—to go on tour with the Jonas Brothers singer in August while Sophie was filming the TV series Joan in England.

Sophie was able to travel back stateside attend the Jonas Brothers' Aug. 13 concert at Yankee Stadium, where she was pictured cheering him on in the New York crowd. The next day, the 27-year-old posted a photo of herself kissing Joe's hand backstage, writing on Instagram, "long long New York nights."

However, Sophie said in her lawsuit that she and Joe "had an argument" just one day after her post—on Aug. 15, which was his 34th birthday. The same day, the HBO star celebrated his milestone by sharing a pic of them in matching pajamas and writing on her Instagram Story, "Happy birthday handsome."