See Sophie Turner Step Out in New York After Filing Joe Jonas Lawsuit

Sophie Turner was seen out in New York City with her and ex Joe Jonas' 3-year-old daughter Willa after filing paperwork to sue the Jonas Brothers singer for their kids' return to England.

The Queen of the North is taking New York City.

Sophie Turner was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Sept. 21, shortly after filing a lawsuit against ex Joe Jonas to have their kids—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old girl whose initials were listed as DMJ in the paperwork—return to her native England.

Clad in a black cropped tee, matching sweatpants and a dark baseball cap, the Game of Thrones alum carried a large paper bag containing what appeared to be poster boards as she made her way down the sidewalk. Her oldest daughter also joined for the casual outing.

In court documents filed in N.Y. and obtained by E! News, the 27-year-old alleged "wrongful retention" of her kids after Joe, 34, filed for divorce in Florida earlier this month. According to filing, Sophie's children—who have been spending time with their dad in the United States as she filmed overseas—were supposed to leave with her for the United Kingdom on Sept. 20, but did not do so.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"The Father has possession of the children's passports," the suit alleged. "He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

 

The paperwork also asserted that the family relocated to England in April, and that Sophie and Joe had made a "temporary agreement" for their daughters, who are dual U.S. and U.K. citizens, to remain with the Jonas Brothers singer during his stateside tour before returning abroad with their mom.

"On September 19, 2023, the Father's Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother," the doc claimed, "and will not consent for the children to return home to England."

In response to the filing, a rep for Joe pushed back on the allegations and called the situation "an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending."

"When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst," a statement from the spokespersonn to E! News read in part. "The children were not abducted. After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

The statement also reiterated that Sophie has been with the kids since meeting with Joe on Sept. 17, a discussion that was, too, mentioned in the actress' filing.

"Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup," the rep said. "Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order."

E! News has reached out to Sophie's rep for comment on Joe's response but hasn't heard back.

To keep Sophie and Joe throughout the years, keeping reading.

