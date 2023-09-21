Tristan Thompson Granted Temporary Guardianship of 17-Year-Old Brother After Their Mom’s Death

Watch : Why Tristan Thompson Moved Back in With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has obtained a legal victory.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been granted temporary guardianship of his younger brother Amari Douglas Thompson, 17, according to court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 21. The temporary guardianship will run until Dec. 5, 2023.

The legal move grants Tristan, 32, all the powers a parent having legal custody of a child would have, such as managing Amari's finances, traveling with him both in the U.S. and internationally, applying for American citizenship, deciding living arrangements and obtaining legal counsel.

Tristan filed for temporary guardianship on Sept. 8 following his mom Andrea Thompson's unexpected death from a heart attack in January. Andrea, who lived in Toronto, was 53.

In the wake of Andrea's passing, Khloe Kardashian—who shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and 13-month-old son Tatum Thompson with Tristan—stood by the athlete's aside to "comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time," a source told E! News at the time.