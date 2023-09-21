Supermodel Christy Turlington's Daughter Grace Makes Her Milan Fashion Week Debut

It looks like the old saying is true, because the apple didn't fall far from the tree for Grace Burns.
The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns, not only inherited her parents' good genes but their commanding presence as well.
Case in point? Grace made her Milan Fashion Week debut, as she traipsed down the runway during the Alberta Ferretti spring 2024 show on Sept. 20.
Showing off the brand's latest collection, the teen wore a one-shoulder dress that clung to the body like a glove and featured an eye-catching floral print in various shades of blush, mauve and green.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you for having me in your show," Grace wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself on the catwalk. "In a castleeeeee!!!!! So so so honored to be apart of this beautiful collection."
This isn't the first time Grace strutted her stuff on the catwalk.
Just three months ago, she walked her first-ever runway for the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy on June 13.
"Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!" Grace shared on Instagram. "I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show."
Grace's career milestones come a few years after her mom made a triumphant return to the runway.
In February 2019, Christy had the honor of closing out the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2019 show. Of course, the '90s icon donned the most head-turning look for the special occasion, sashaying down the runway in a giant black strapless gown made entirely of black feathers.
"OMG @themarcjacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn't resist," the 54-year-old gushed on Instagram at the time. "A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where 'Why the F not' is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions."
As for the last point, Christy said she wanted Grace to feel inspired.
"I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me," she said, "and this is a medium that 'speaks' to her."
