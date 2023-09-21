Supermodel Christy Turlington's Daughter Grace Makes Her Milan Fashion Week Debut

Christy Turlington's daughter Grace Burns hit the catwalk for the Alberta Ferretti spring 2024 show, which marked her first-ever Milan Fashion Week.

It looks like the old saying is true, because the apple didn't fall far from the tree for Grace Burns.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns, not only inherited her parents' good genes but their commanding presence as well.

Case in point? Grace made her Milan Fashion Week debut, as she traipsed down the runway during the Alberta Ferretti spring 2024 show on Sept. 20.

Showing off the brand's latest collection, the teen wore a one-shoulder dress that clung to the body like a glove and featured an eye-catching floral print in various shades of blush, mauve and green.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for having me in your show," Grace wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself on the catwalk. "In a castleeeeee!!!!! So so so honored to be apart of this beautiful collection."

This isn't the first time Grace strutted her stuff on the catwalk.

Just three months ago, she walked her first-ever runway for the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy on June 13.

Estrop/Getty Images

"Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!" Grace shared on Instagram. "I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show."

Grace's career milestones come a few years after her mom made a triumphant return to the runway.

In February 2019, Christy had the honor of closing out the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2019 show. Of course, the '90s icon donned the most head-turning look for the special occasion, sashaying down the runway in a giant black strapless gown made entirely of black feathers.

"OMG @themarcjacobs invited me to close his beautiful show tonight and I couldn't resist," the 54-year-old gushed on Instagram at the time. "A. I have known and loved this man since I met him at age 16. B. I turned 50 this year and have arrived at a place where 'Why the F not' is the answer that comes up when I ask myself questions."

As for the last point, Christy said she wanted Grace to feel inspired.

"I have a 15 year old daughter who I desperately want to see and hear me," she said, "and this is a medium that 'speaks' to her."

Gotham/WireImage

Everything has come full circle for the mother-daughter duo, but they aren't the only family taking over the fashion world. Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrity kids making a career out of modeling.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Grace Burns

Grace Burns, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Ed Burns, made her runway debut in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy in June 2023.

 

Andrew Gleason
Mason Cibrian

The son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian is seen in his first modeling campaign for men's apparel company Ben Sherman's summer 2023 collection.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
Jasper Polish

As part of the Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala, Michael Polish's daughter sports Alice + Olivia in a star-studded fashion show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Paris Jackson

The late Michael Jackson's daughter is a "P.Y.T." herself! The young model just signed with a top agency, IMG Models.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Hailey Bieber

The wife of Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin (and niece of Alec Baldwin) has graced many a runway, including Tommy Hilfiger's.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp

Before she starred on Max series The IdolJohnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter took the modeling world by storm, walking for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Aflo/REX/Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Dakota Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's little bro is a well-seasoned model in the fashion world, having signed with IMG models and modelling for brands like Gucci.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
Sofia Richie

Lionel Richie's daughter said "Hello" to high fashion, walking in NYFW 2016.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's mini-me became the face of Young Versace in 2012 and has since gone on to walk the runway for numerous designer labels.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

The second-to-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a whirlwind few years in the modeling world: From Dolce & Gabbana to Chanel, Kendall dominates some of the most exclusive catwalks in fashion. (And let's not forget that little Estée Lauder deal, shall we?)

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Foster's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world. Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hot nude spread for Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid fragrance and her own clothing line under Tommy Hilfiger.

Albert Urso/WireImage
Bella Hadid

The little sister of Gigi Hadid has proven to be a force to reckon with in the modeling world. 

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock
Kenya Kinski-Jones

Quincy Jones has created quite the family dynasty, with daughter Rashida Jones being a well-recognized actress and Kenya being a fashion model. 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Christian Combs

Diddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Roberto Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Levi Dylan

Jakob Dylan's son (and Bob Dylan's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Patrick Schwarzenegger

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has modeled for several years.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ava Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter made her modeling debut at age 18 the Rodarte fall/winter 2018 show.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Jack Marsden

James Marsden's son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Karsen Liotta

Shades of Blue star Ray Liotta's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City. 

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
 Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Myles O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy. 

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel London
Georgia May Jagger

Beauty was in the genes it seems! Jagger is the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and '70s model Jerry Hall.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Hakan Akkaya
 Barron Hilton

The Hilton heir walked the runway for Hakan Akkaya fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2017 in New York City.

Ava Sambora

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava, looks just like her!

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL
Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter rocked the runway at the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

JP Yim/Getty Images
Mason Grammer

The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewife Camille Grammer has made quite a name for herself, walking several times at New York Fashion Week shows.

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Hamlin

Seen here with their famous mama, Lisa Rinna, the Hamlin sisters were both featured in Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofía Vergara's son and only child made his modeling debut at age 24 in Paper magazine in 2016.

