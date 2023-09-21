Supermodel Christy Turlington's Daughter Grace Makes Her Milan Fashion Week Debut

Watch : All The Jaw-Dropping Celeb Style at NYFW!

It looks like the old saying is true, because the apple didn't fall far from the tree for Grace Burns.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns, not only inherited her parents' good genes but their commanding presence as well.

Case in point? Grace made her Milan Fashion Week debut, as she traipsed down the runway during the Alberta Ferretti spring 2024 show on Sept. 20.

Showing off the brand's latest collection, the teen wore a one-shoulder dress that clung to the body like a glove and featured an eye-catching floral print in various shades of blush, mauve and green.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for having me in your show," Grace wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself on the catwalk. "In a castleeeeee!!!!! So so so honored to be apart of this beautiful collection."