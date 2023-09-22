Zayn Malik Shares What Makes Daughter Khai Beautiful With Rare Photos on 3rd Birthday

Zayn Malik shared an inside glimpse into how his and Gigi Hadid's 3-year-old daughter Khai celebrated her birthday. See the cute family photos.

Zayn Malik is making some midnight memories with his daughter.

Case in point: The One Direction alum spared no expense for Khai's third birthday, surprising her with not one, but two cakes from Carlos' Bakery of Cake Boss fame. As seen in Polaroids posted on his Instagram Sept. 21, the 30-year-old's little girl—who he shares with ex Gigi Hadid—got to taste the rainbow with a Skittles-themed cake featuring colorful tiers before letting it all go with a gateau decorated with characters from the Disney flick Frozen.

The images also showed the "Love Like This" singer holding Khai in his arms as they dug into the sweet treats.

"Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I've ever known," Zayn captioned the adorable snapshots. "Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone?"

photos
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Romance Rewind

He continued, "My beautiful little girl, I couldn't live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."

Instagram/Zayn Malik

Gigi, 28, also couldn't help but to marvel at how quickly time flew by in her birthday tribute to Khai.

"Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week," she wrote on Sept. 20, sharing photos of her daughter through the years. "& just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her!!!!"

Calling Khai the "DREAM KID" and "love of my life," the supermodel added, "Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie!"

The precious post also gave a glimpse into how the mother-daughter duo celebrated Khai's milestone, with Gigi posting a snap of another Frozen-inspired birthday cake.

See their birthday celebration—as well as more cute moments from Khai—below.

Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Snuggle Season

Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Let's Play

Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Nailed It

Instagram/Gigi Hadid

Let Her Eat Cake

Instagram/Zayn Malik

Making Memories

Instagram
A Reason to Smile
Instagram
Feeling Blue
Instagram
Anchors Up
Instagram
Summer Days
Instagram
Khai's First Birthday
Instagram
Days With Dad
Instagram
Gigi's Mini-Me
Instagram
Matchin' With Mom
Instagram
Horse Girlie
Instagram
Cozy Time
Instagram
Aunt Bella
Instagram
Farm Life With Grandma Yolanda
Instagram
Bottles Up
Instagram
Pool Day
Instagram
Lil Easter Bunny
Instagram
Denim Dreams
Instagram
Christmas Attire
