Zayn Malik Shares What Makes Daughter Khai Beautiful With Rare Photos on 3rd Birthday

Watch : How Gigi Hadid Celebrated Daughter Khai's 3rd Birthday

Zayn Malik is making some midnight memories with his daughter.

Case in point: The One Direction alum spared no expense for Khai's third birthday, surprising her with not one, but two cakes from Carlos' Bakery of Cake Boss fame. As seen in Polaroids posted on his Instagram Sept. 21, the 30-year-old's little girl—who he shares with ex Gigi Hadid—got to taste the rainbow with a Skittles-themed cake featuring colorful tiers before letting it all go with a gateau decorated with characters from the Disney flick Frozen.

The images also showed the "Love Like This" singer holding Khai in his arms as they dug into the sweet treats.

"Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I've ever known," Zayn captioned the adorable snapshots. "Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone?"