Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr Look Inseparable While Baring Their Baby Bumps

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr just snapped the sweetest shot.
The Kardashians star's Sept. 21 Instagram Story showed the pregnant pals sipping Miranda's new Erewhon smoothie while baring their growing bumps.
Miranda matched her drink, sporting a purple cropped sweater with tie dye flare pants. The model—who is expecting her fourth child and third with husband Evan Spiegel—wore her brown hair tousled down while she held the smoothie in one hand and cradled her stomach with the other.
Kourtney followed suit, dressed with a black body suit and a white and blue button down while embracing her baby bump. The Poosh founder—who is expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker—had her hair pulled back as she sipped on her smoothie and looked into at the camera.
The Victoria's Secret angel re-posted the photograph on her own page, writing, "Loved seeing my other pregnant mama," with a slew of purple heart emojis.
As for Kourtney's review of the smoothie? She's a fan—bible.
"My friend @Mirandakerr came to visit me and brought me her new @koraorganics smoothie and it's divine," she said, "and her new açai face cream which is a safe retinol alternative (even during pregnancy.)"
Kourtney's bump pic is just the latest of many that the reality star has posted throughout her pregnancy since announcing she and Travis are expecting their first child together during the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.
In August, Kourtney shared her gratitude, posting a slew of bikini pictures and penning a touching message to her baby boy, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."
However, in early September, the 44-year-old detailed undergoing urgent fetal surgery as Travis left his European tour to fly back to California.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."
She concluded her message with, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."
