Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr Look Inseparable While Baring Their Baby Bumps

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr just snapped the sweetest shot.

The Kardashians star's Sept. 21 Instagram Story showed the pregnant pals sipping Miranda's new Erewhon smoothie while baring their growing bumps.

Miranda matched her drink, sporting a purple cropped sweater with tie dye flare pants. The model—who is expecting her fourth child and third with husband Evan Spiegel—wore her brown hair tousled down while she held the smoothie in one hand and cradled her stomach with the other.

Kourtney followed suit, dressed with a black body suit and a white and blue button down while embracing her baby bump. The Poosh founder—who is expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker—had her hair pulled back as she sipped on her smoothie and looked into at the camera.

The Victoria's Secret angel re-posted the photograph on her own page, writing, "Loved seeing my other pregnant mama," with a slew of purple heart emojis.

As for Kourtney's review of the smoothie? She's a fan—bible.