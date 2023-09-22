Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr Look Inseparable While Baring Their Baby Bumps

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr posed for a picture together, showing off their baby bumps while sipping purple smoothies.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 22, 2023 12:04 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesMiranda Kerr
Watch: Tearful Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian "Witch"

Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr just snapped the sweetest shot.

The Kardashians star's Sept. 21 Instagram Story showed the pregnant pals sipping Miranda's new Erewhon smoothie while baring their growing bumps.

Miranda matched her drink, sporting a purple cropped sweater with tie dye flare pants. The model—who is expecting her fourth child and third with husband Evan Spiegel—wore her brown hair tousled down while she held the smoothie in one hand and cradled her stomach with the other.

Kourtney followed suit, dressed with a black body suit and a white and blue button down while embracing her baby bump. The Poosh founder—who is expecting her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker—had her hair pulled back as she sipped on her smoothie and looked into at the camera.

The Victoria's Secret angel re-posted the photograph on her own page, writing, "Loved seeing my other pregnant mama," with a slew of purple heart emojis.

As for Kourtney's review of the smoothie? She's a fan—bible. 

 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"My friend @Mirandakerr came to visit me and brought me her new @koraorganics smoothie and it's divine," she said, "and her new açai face cream which is a safe retinol alternative (even during pregnancy.)"

Kourtney's bump pic is just the latest of many that the reality star has posted throughout her pregnancy since announcing she and Travis are expecting their first child together during the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

In August, Kourtney shared her gratitude, posting a slew of bikini pictures and penning a touching message to her baby boy, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

However, in early September, the 44-year-old detailed undergoing urgent fetal surgery as Travis left his European tour to fly back to California.

Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Lawsuit Over Their Kids

2
Exclusive

Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Stand Amid Romance Rumors

3

Travis Kelce Officially Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

She concluded her message with, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Scroll down to keep up with more photos of Kourtney throughout her pregnancy.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas Breaks Silence on Sophie Turner Lawsuit Over Their Kids

2
Exclusive

Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Stand Amid Romance Rumors

3

Travis Kelce Officially Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

4

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

Kylie Jenner Reveals Sweet Timothée Chalamet Selfie on Her Lock Screen