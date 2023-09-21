Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Sued Over $3.8 Million Loan

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Revealed

One month after the battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate was settled, it's facing more legal difficulties.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC a lawsuit Sept. 18 alleging that the late singer—the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley—failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan before her death in January.

In their filing, obtained by E! News, the company alleges that Lisa Marie took out the loan in May 2018 and used her ownership stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland, her late father's former home in Memphis, Tenn., as collateral.

Lisa Marie had until May 16, 2022, to pay off the $3.8 million, according to documents provided in the lawsuit, or risk them filing the Deed of Trust that was signed and notarized under an agreement to pay off the loan by the due date.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC states in their filing that they had not had contact with Lisa Marie since March 2022 and that several of their letters mailed to her business address in the Los Angeles area were refused and returned.