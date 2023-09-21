Exclusive

Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Stand Amid Romance Rumors

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially dating? E! News has the answer after a source close to the situation exclusively set the record straight on where the rumored couple stand.

Watch: Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly—so here's what is really happening between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

As dating speculation between the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continue to generate buzz, a source close to the situation exclusively told E! News the two "met up once in New York," though they are nowhere close to being new romantics.

"They've been texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again," the insider shared. "It's been very low-key as he's been in season."

In fact, Travis recently addressed the romance rumors head-on, saying that people need to calm down when it comes to his love life. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," the 33-year-old remarked during his Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Right now, it's like a game of telephone."

And while his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce created an online frenzy this week when he made a joke about the speculation being true, Travis assured that "no one actually knows what's going on."

"Especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides," the two-time Super Bowl champion quipped. "He doesn't know, it's true, this and that."

However, that's not to say Travis plans on never, ever, ever connecting with Taylor. As the athlete noted, he did shoot his shot with Taylor when he revealed earlier this summer that he had fumbled his chance to give the "Lavender Haze" singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it during the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Travis continued Sept. 21. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium]—you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

He added, "So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

E! News has reached out to Travis and Taylor's reps but hasn't received a comment.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram (selenagomez)
Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
