Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Stand Amid Romance Rumors

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly—so here's what is really happening between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
As dating speculation between the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continue to generate buzz, a source close to the situation exclusively told E! News the two "met up once in New York," though they are nowhere close to being new romantics.
"They've been texting and talking here and there, but no set plans to see each other again," the insider shared. "It's been very low-key as he's been in season."
In fact, Travis recently addressed the romance rumors head-on, saying that people need to calm down when it comes to his love life. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," the 33-year-old remarked during his Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Right now, it's like a game of telephone."
And while his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce created an online frenzy this week when he made a joke about the speculation being true, Travis assured that "no one actually knows what's going on."
"Especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides," the two-time Super Bowl champion quipped. "He doesn't know, it's true, this and that."
However, that's not to say Travis plans on never, ever, ever connecting with Taylor. As the athlete noted, he did shoot his shot with Taylor when he revealed earlier this summer that he had fumbled his chance to give the "Lavender Haze" singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it during the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.
"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Travis continued Sept. 21. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium]—you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"
He added, "So, we'll see what happens in the near future."
E! News has reached out to Travis and Taylor's reps but hasn't received a comment.