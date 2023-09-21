Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Osbourne Marries Aree Gearhart In Private Ceremony

Watch : Jack Osbourne & Aree Gearhart Welcome Their First Baby!

Jack Osbourne has a new reason to bark at the moon.

The 37-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married Aree Gearhart in a private ceremony last week.

"Something really cool happened," Jack wrote on Instagram Sept. 21, sharing a photo of himself and the interior designer standing in a field clad in their wedding attire. "I married the most amazing women I've ever met. All in."

In a post of her own, Aree shared that she and The Osbournes alum had "snuck away" to tie the knot. "i am honored to be your wife," the 32-year-old added. "all in forever."

Both of their pages were flooded with well wishes, with Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne gleefully welcoming his new wife into the family. "Well well well MRS OSBOURNE!" she wrote. "I'm so happy that it's official… we are sisters!"

Meanwhile, Jack's former Dancing With the Stars partner Cheryl Burke commented, "OMG! Congrats to the both of you."