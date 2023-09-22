UGG Tazz Restock: Where to Buy TikTok's Fave Sold-Out Shoe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your FYP has been filled with TikTok baddies showing off their fall outfits, then you're definitely familiar with the viral UGG Tazz slippers. These best-selling trendy shoes have taken the world by storm since last fall, and are always out of stock. I repeat ALWAYS. But here at E!, we don't gatekeep. We've rounded up all the sites that miraculously have these slippers back in stock. Along with some other budget-friendly options that are basically just as good, and seriously look like replicas of the original.
While the Tazz slipper in chestnut is the one that everyone's after, they're also available in two other colorways such as black and blue. Or if you're like us and don't necessarily want to drop that much money on slippers, there are plenty of other options online that still give off the same cozy fall vibe as the original. If you're ready to finally get your hands on fall's favorite shoe, we've got you. Keep scrolling to shop the viral platform shoe.
UGG Tazz Platform Slipper
Behold, the slipper that started it all. It's lined with a moisture-wicking material designed to look and feel like shearling, and features its iconic cross-stitch along the heel collar. The chestnut colorway is what stole the hearts of everyone, but it's also available in black, blue, and a few other unique colors on Amazon.
Looking for budget-friendly options? Find them below:
BEARPAW Martis Slipper
Bearpaws have been around for a while now, offering many UGG-like styles that we all love and adore at an affordable price. This comfy slipper has the same platform and slip-on style we're after, with a brown-tone stitch design around the heel collar. It's also available in four other colors.
Codie Grey Suede Slipper
If you're not the biggest fan of the red cross-stitch the Tazz slippers are known for, opt for this slightly more affordable option from Steve Madden. We love its neutral heel collar that still gives off the same essence and cozy vibe as the original UGG slipper, and it's also available in a grey and chestnut suede. Make sure to pre-order it now!
Chelsea Handmade Slipper
These are hands down the closest you'll get to the originals. They're entirely handmade and are lined with plush faux sheep skin for extra comfort. Shoppers are raving about their affordability and exceptional quality, claiming "They look and feel just like UGGs."
