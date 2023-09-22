UGG Tazz Restock: Where to Buy TikTok's Fave Sold-Out Shoe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your FYP has been filled with TikTok baddies showing off their fall outfits, then you're definitely familiar with the viral UGG Tazz slippers. These best-selling trendy shoes have taken the world by storm since last fall, and are always out of stock. I repeat ALWAYS. But here at E!, we don't gatekeep. We've rounded up all the sites that miraculously have these slippers back in stock. Along with some other budget-friendly options that are basically just as good, and seriously look like replicas of the original.

While the Tazz slipper in chestnut is the one that everyone's after, they're also available in two other colorways such as black and blue. Or if you're like us and don't necessarily want to drop that much money on slippers, there are plenty of other options online that still give off the same cozy fall vibe as the original. If you're ready to finally get your hands on fall's favorite shoe, we've got you. Keep scrolling to shop the viral platform shoe.