TLC's Chilli Is Going to Be a Grandma: Son Tron Is Expecting Baby With His Wife Jeong

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' family is growing.

The 52-year-old's son Tron Austin has announced that he and his wife Jeong Ah Wang are expecting their first baby, a girl. And the couple has already picked out their little one's name.

"WE ARE PREGNANT!!" the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. "FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER LUNA WANG AUSTIN will be here in March 2024!"

Tron, who Chilli shares with her ex Dallas Austin, also paid tribute to his wife—whom he wed last December—expressing his excitement at seeing her become a mom.

"To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts," he continued, "and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way."

On her Instagram Stories, Jeong shared a mirror selfie, writing, "14 weeks baby bump."