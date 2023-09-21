TLC's Chilli Is Going to Be a Grandma: Son Tron Is Expecting Baby With His Wife Jeong

TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' family is growing.
The 52-year-old's son Tron Austin has announced that he and his wife Jeong Ah Wang are expecting their first baby, a girl. And the couple has already picked out their little one's name.
"WE ARE PREGNANT!!" the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. "FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER LUNA WANG AUSTIN will be here in March 2024!"
Tron, who Chilli shares with her ex Dallas Austin, also paid tribute to his wife—whom he wed last December—expressing his excitement at seeing her become a mom.
"To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts," he continued, "and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way."
On her Instagram Stories, Jeong shared a mirror selfie, writing, "14 weeks baby bump."
The couple also reflected on their long road to parenthood, sharing they were expecting their baby after undergoing IVF amid a lengthy infertility battle. Tron explained that Jeong went through two HSG procedures—imaging tests that are used to view the inside of the uterus and fallopian tubes, a hysteroscopy—an inspection of the uterine cavity by endoscopy, removal of both fallopian tubes and scar tissue from past hernia and appendicitis surgeries, an egg retrieval and a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with their daughter.
"And still stayed strong through the whole thing!" he wrote. "#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here. P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe #pregnant#firstchild#ivfjourney#thankyoujesus"
In his post, Troy included a photo of dozens of used syringes, plus a positive home pregnancy test and a baby clothes bearing the words, "Made with a lot of faith and a little science." He also shared a video of an ultrasound their daughter Luna moving around, as well as a photo of a Christian Dior diaper bag.
"She's yawning here," Tron wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Gods miracles are beautiful. 14 weeks down 2nd trimester let's go baby."
He also shared a pledge to his family. "As your father I will protect you with all my will," Tron concluded his note. "I'll be a man of my word and I will do everything in my power to provide and contribute to the best life for you and your mother my beautiful wife @3astasian."