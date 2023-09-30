Checking in With Maddie Ziegler and the Rest of the Dance Moms Cast

Watch : Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Dance Studio

For six seasons on Dance Moms, all Maddie Ziegler did was win.

Reflecting on her experience as Abby Lee Miller's star pupil, Maddie told Cosmopolitan last year, "My dance teacher taught that if you don't get the trophy, if you don't get the crown, you are less than, which is the worst way to train a kid. It carries into other life lessons. We also weren't allowed to watch our competitors or be friends with them. I've had to unlearn a lot of those things."

Which is precisely what the Pittsburgh native did after leaving Abby and what she described as the series' "toxic environment" behind nearly a decade ago. "I'm going to therapy, talking to people, doing all the things," Maddie told the mag. "I've learned I'm not going to be in trouble if I'm feeling bad or if I have an injury. That's the biggest difference. It's amazing that I'm able to feel my feelings and not just push them down. I'm also just really clean. That's where my perfectionism has transferred."