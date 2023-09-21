Kylie Jenner Accidentally Reveals Sweet Timothée Chalamet Selfie on Her Phone Lock Screen

You need to keep up with this latest development.
It looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's budding romance may have reached a whole new level—they've officially entered the phone background stage.
Elle Mexico recently posted a picture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder as she arrived at Prada's show at Milan's Fashion Week and captured amid the image of Kylie putting on sunglasses was Kylie's lock screen, phone grasped in her hand. As to what was featured set as the 26-year-old's background? Oh, only a selfie with the Call Me By Your Name star.
In the close-up pic, Timothée can be seen giving Kylie a sweet kiss on the cheek.
This newest development comes amid a string of public appearances the two have made together since sparking romance rumors earlier this year. First, the pair seemed to confirm the months of speculation when they attended Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert in Los Angeles. At that particular stop of the Renaissance World Tour, videos posted to social media of Timothée and Kylie show arriving together before locking lips in a special VIP section of the audience.
Then, just days later, the makeup mogul and Dune actor made their New York Fashion Week debut as a couple when they attended a private, star-studded dinner celebrating French designer Haider Ackermann. Other celebrity guests included Oscar Isaac, Sofia Coppola and Jared Leto.
And in case there was any doubt as to where the two stand, they served up some PDA in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium later in the week while watching the U.S. Open Sept. 10. Kylie and the 27-year-old could be seen sitting with their arms around each other and, in a video shared on the U.S. Open's X (formerly Twitter) account, Kylie also appeared to stroke Timothée's hair.
Romance rumors first sprang up in April shortly after it was confirmed in that Kylie and Travis Scott—with whom she shares daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months—had broken up for good after 5 years together.
As for the Oscar nominee, Timothée was previously linked romantically to Lourdes Leon and Eiza González. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp—the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis—from 2018 to 2020.
With previous high profile relationships, both Kylie and Timothee have reflected on dating in the spotlight. In fact, the Little Women actor recalled "feeling embarrassed" about photos of him and The Idol star kissing on a boat going viral, telling GQ in a 2020 interview that before waking up to the pics circulating he had gone to bed "thinking that was one of the best days of my life."
As for Kylie? Following her 2017 split from Tyga, she expressed her frustration over the public's opinions on her private life.
"The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet," she explained at the time on the E! series Life of Kylie. "You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like, you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else."