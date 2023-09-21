Kylie Jenner Accidentally Reveals Sweet Timothée Chalamet Selfie on Her Phone Lock Screen

Watch : See Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet’s U.S. Open PDA!

You need to keep up with this latest development.

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's budding romance may have reached a whole new level—they've officially entered the phone background stage.

Elle Mexico recently posted a picture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder as she arrived at Prada's show at Milan's Fashion Week and captured amid the image of Kylie putting on sunglasses was Kylie's lock screen, phone grasped in her hand. As to what was featured set as the 26-year-old's background? Oh, only a selfie with the Call Me By Your Name star.

In the close-up pic, Timothée can be seen giving Kylie a sweet kiss on the cheek.

This newest development comes amid a string of public appearances the two have made together since sparking romance rumors earlier this year. First, the pair seemed to confirm the months of speculation when they attended Beyoncé's Sept. 4 concert in Los Angeles. At that particular stop of the Renaissance World Tour, videos posted to social media of Timothée and Kylie show arriving together before locking lips in a special VIP section of the audience.