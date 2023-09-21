Why Britney Spears' 2002 Film Crossroads Is Returning to Movie Theaters

Britney Spears is making a comeback to the big screen—sort of.
Crossroads, the 2002 film that served as the pop star's major movie acting debut, is set to return to theaters internationally for two days later this fall as part of a global fan event celebrating the Oct. 24 release of Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
Crossroads will be screened in 875 locations across 24 countries on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, the day before and after the Grammy winner's book is released. And while this news will have Britney fans singing "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman"—one of three of the pop star's tracks featured in the film—the showings will include a bonus sing-along of two more songs that were part of the film but have never been seen on the big screen, Variety reported Sept. 21.
Tickets are set to go on sale Sep 28. In addition, new apparel inspired by Crossroads is also offered for pre-order.
Shonda Rhimes wrote Crossroads, a coming-of-age film starring Britney, Zoe Saldaña and Taryn Manning as three childhood besties who take a road trip with a guy named Ben, played by Anson Mount. The movie originally grossed more than $61 million worldwide. It remains Britney's only major big screen acting role.
In January 2022, weeks before the film's 20th anniversary and two months after Britney's conservatorship was terminated at her request after 13 years, Zoe reminisced about working with the singer on Crossroads.
"I was working with Britney Spears when Britney was the biggest thing at that time," she told E! News. "And she was always just a sweet and kind person. She still is. I just have a feeling that she still is. I'm proud of her for stepping up for herself. It's amazing."
In March 2022, Taryn expressed hope for a Crossroads sequel. "I would hope that [the cast would] want to do it," the Orange Is the New Black alum told E! News. "And I think that seeing Britney back out and like, yeah, her going through everything…I just I think she's just bubbling over with creativity right now. I think we would have a lot of fun."
The film's director, Tamra Davis, recently told Variety that Britney is "absolutely breathtaking to watch" in the Crossroads. The director continued, "We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again."
