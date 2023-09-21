Meet the Incredibly Star-Studded Cast of The Traitors Season 2

Watch : Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors

Season two of The Traitors is set to be a reality TV junkie's biggest dream come true.

On Sept. 21, Peacock announced the incredibly star-studded cast for the sophomore season of the competition, set to premiere early next year.

Among the list of 21 famous faces are many Bravolebrities, including Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen—as well as her love Marcus Jordan—and Shereé Whitfield. Joining them from the Bravo-sphere is Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid.

Fans can also expect to see prominent past contestants from The Challenge, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island. Perhaps the most surprising name on the list is John Bercow, a former member of the U.K. House of Parliament.

And returning for season two is witty host Alan Cumming, who will be joined by a new sidekick—his dog Lala.

Keep reading for the full list of notable figures.

Set in a castle in the remote Scottish Highlands, The Traitors tasks larger-than-life personalities to come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, the contestants secretly coined the Traitors will plot to steal the prize from the other contestants coined the Faithfuls.