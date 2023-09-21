Meet the Incredibly Star-Studded Cast of The Traitors Season 2

Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Parvati Shallow and many more of your favorite reality stars are set to compete on season two of Peacock's The Traitors.

By Brett Malec Sep 21, 2023 4:01 PMTags
TVReality TVLarsa PippenPeacockNBCU
Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors

Season two of The Traitors is set to be a reality TV junkie's biggest dream come true.

On Sept. 21, Peacock announced the incredibly star-studded cast for the sophomore season of the competition, set to premiere early next year.

Among the list of 21 famous faces are many Bravolebrities, including Real Housewives stars Tamra Judge, Larsa Pippen—as well as her love Marcus Jordan—and Shereé Whitfield. Joining them from the Bravo-sphere is Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid.

Fans can also expect to see prominent past contestants from The Challenge, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island. Perhaps the most surprising name on the list is John Bercow, a former member of the U.K. House of Parliament.

And returning for season two is witty host Alan Cumming, who will be joined by a new sidekick—his dog Lala.

Keep reading for the full list of notable figures.

Set in a castle in the remote Scottish Highlands, The Traitors tasks larger-than-life personalities to come together to compete in a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. However, the contestants secretly coined the Traitors will plot to steal the prize from the other contestants coined the Faithfuls. 

photos
Celebrities Who Didn't Appear on Reality TV Shows

It's up to the Faithfuls to figure out the Traitors among them and vote them out.

Season two cast:

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Love Island UK

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Peter Weber

The Bachelor

Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

Parvati Shallow

Survivor

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Trishelle Cannatella

The Real World: Las Vegas

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami, Basketball Player

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With the Stars

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Peppermint

RuPaul's Drag Race

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

The Challenge

David Livingston/Getty Images

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Survivor

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kevin Kreider

Bling Empire

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

John Bercow

UK Parliament

CBS via Getty Images

Janelle Pierzina

Big Brother

Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

Love Island USA

AB+DM/Bravo

Shereé Whitfield

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Chris "C.T." Tamburello

The Challenge

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dan Gheesling

Big Brother

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Shahs of Sunset

Amy Graves/Getty Images for Boxing WAGs Association-Telli Swift

Deontay Wilder

Boxer

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Learned Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce From Media

2

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England

Binge season one of The Traitors on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Says She Learned Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce From Media

2

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England

4

Millie Bobby Brown Says Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Sing at Her Wedding to Jake

5

Jason Kelce Jokingly Weighs In On Taylor Swift & Travis Rumors