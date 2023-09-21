Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England

Watch : Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Reunite Amid Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner wants her kids to return to England.

The Game of Thrones alum filed court documents against estranged husband Joe Jonas on Sept. 21 "as a result of the wrongful retention" of their kids—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are listed as DMJ in the paperwork—in New York City "from their habitual residence of England."

According to the docs, filed in NYC and obtained by E! News, Sophie—a U.K. citizen—claims the wrongful retention of the children "began on or about" Sept. 20.

E! News has reached out to the Jonas Brother singer's rep for comment and has not yet heard back.

The documents also detail the "breakdown" of the duo's split, stating it "happened very suddenly" after an alleged argument on Aug. 15.

"On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida," the docs state. "On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."