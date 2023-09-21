Sophie Turner Says She Found Out Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce From Media

It was an S.O.S. Sophie Turner didn't realize was coming.
Nearly three weeks after Joe Jonas filed for divorce to end the couple's four-year marriage, the Game of Thrones star has filed a suit to return their daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 14 months, to England, where she said she and the Jonas Brothers singer agreed to permanently settle earlier this year.
And in the filing, Sophie shared her side of the story of the weeks leading up to their split.
In court documents obtained by E! News, Sept. 21, Sophie, 27, stated that Joe, 34, and their two kids left England in late July "because he was due to start touring with his band in the United States." At the time she was filming the ITV miniseries Joan, adding that the "parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary agreement."
Noting that Sophie had planned to join the trio after completing her filming commitments, the filing explained that the breakdown of her and Joe's marriage happened "very suddenly."
"The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023," the document stated. "On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."
In the divorce papers filed in Miami Dade County, Fla., obtained by E! News on Sept. 5, the singer stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," and asked for a "shared parental responsibility" with the Do Revenge star, noting that a "parenting plan should be established."
Additionally, Joe also asked the court to uphold the pair's prenuptial agreement put in place in April 2019.
The day after Joe's filing, the former couple broke their silence on their split in a joint statement.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the two shared in a message posted to their respective Instagram accounts Sept. 6. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
E! News has reached out to Sophie and Joe's attorneys for comment and has not heard back.