Sophie Turner Says She Found Out Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce From Media

Watch : Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Reunite Amid Joe Jonas Split

It was an S.O.S. Sophie Turner didn't realize was coming.



Nearly three weeks after Joe Jonas filed for divorce to end the couple's four-year marriage, the Game of Thrones star has filed a suit to return their daughters Willa, 3, and D.J., 14 months, to England, where she said she and the Jonas Brothers singer agreed to permanently settle earlier this year.

And in the filing, Sophie shared her side of the story of the weeks leading up to their split.



In court documents obtained by E! News, Sept. 21, Sophie, 27, stated that Joe, 34, and their two kids left England in late July "because he was due to start touring with his band in the United States." At the time she was filming the ITV miniseries Joan, adding that the "parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary agreement."

Noting that Sophie had planned to join the trio after completing her filming commitments, the filing explained that the breakdown of her and Joe's marriage happened "very suddenly."