See Kim Kardashian Officially Make Her American Horror Story: Delicate Debut

Watch : Kim Kardashian Taking Acting Lessons for American Horror Story Role

So far, Kim Kardashian seems to be keeping up just fine.

In fact, it appears she is slaying her role on American Horror Story: Delicate, with the reality star making her major acting debut when the anthology series premiered on Sept. 20.

In the latest installment—inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition—Kim plays character Siobhan, publicist and BFF to Emma Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott—an actress on a meteoric rise who is simultaneously trying to start a family with her husband Dex Harding (Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry).

And despite many expressing their doubt over the SKIMS founder's acting capabilities ahead of AHS season 12, her performance is so far being lauded by fans on social media.

"Hold on," one X user tweeted over a clip from the first episode, "because why is kim kardashian eating this role" to another responded, "Why is she eating it so bad now i want to watch it omfg."