See Kim Kardashian Officially Make Her American Horror Story: Delicate Debut

So far, Kim Kardashian seems to be keeping up just fine.
In fact, it appears she is slaying her role on American Horror Story: Delicate, with the reality star making her major acting debut when the anthology series premiered on Sept. 20.
In the latest installment—inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition—Kim plays character Siobhan, publicist and BFF to Emma Roberts' Anna Victoria Alcott—an actress on a meteoric rise who is simultaneously trying to start a family with her husband Dex Harding (Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry).
And despite many expressing their doubt over the SKIMS founder's acting capabilities ahead of AHS season 12, her performance is so far being lauded by fans on social media.
"Hold on," one X user tweeted over a clip from the first episode, "because why is kim kardashian eating this role" to another responded, "Why is she eating it so bad now i want to watch it omfg."
And indeed, Kim's work, as well as the season itself, are likewise being praised by critics, including Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro, who noted that the 42-year-old's role as a "dead-on Type A entertainment industry type who boosts her self-doubting client," a la family matriarch Kris Jenner, is "perfect for her."
And as The Kardashians star made her big AHS debut, the show also shared a behind the scenes look in which the business mogul reflected on her experience doing the show.
"This show is so different and so scary," she said in the clip. "Anytime you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself. Then you just kind of release and have fun."
And despite working on one of television's eeriest shows, it turns out the most spine-chilling part wasn't anything she encountered onscreen, but rather a piece of Kim's costume.
"These lashes were sitting on the counter," Kim revealed, speaking about the thick fake lashes she wore in the season's trailer, "and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider. I am so afraid of spiders."