How Dancing with the Stars Season 32 Will Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

Dancing with the Stars has announced they will be honoring late judge Len Goodman in a special way—dedicating the mirrorball trophy in his honor.

This year, receiving the mirrorball trophy will be extra special. 

Dancing with the Stars has announced that the famed trophy will be renamed and redesigned in honor one of the longtime cornerstones of the competition show—the late judge Len Goodman

"The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today on Sept. 20. "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us."

Len passed away in April of this year at the age of 78 after privately battling bone cancer

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Len's rep said in an April 24 statement obtained by NBC News . "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him." 

Len had announced his retirement from DWTS the previous November, confirming on-air that the show's 31st season would be his last, after 17 years. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness," Len said during the Nov. 14 episode. "As this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars."

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005," he added. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

This year's ballroom will see Derek HoughCarrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returning as judges, and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough

And to see which stars will be taking to the dance floor in pursuit of the new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, keep reading. 

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

