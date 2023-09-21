Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to Serve House Arrest After Threatening Offset

Kenneth Petty will serve nearly four months of house arrest after his online drama with Offset.
In court documents filed in the Central District of California obtained by E! News Sept. 21, Petty—who wed Nicki Minaj in 2019—has been ordered by a judge to home confinement after he "was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."
The order comes days after a series of clips surfaced on social media featuring Petty taking aim at Cardi B's husband Offset on Sept. 16.
In the clips shared online, Petty—alongside a few individuals—filmed themselves standing across the street from a New York City hotel, a location they suggested the "Clout" rapper was within at one point. As for Offset, he appeared to respond by posting a video of himself laughing while standing outside a private jet.
The filing also stated that Petty's probation officer "believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty's activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community."
Petty's latest legal issues come nearly four years after he was indicted by a grand jury for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from New York to Los Angeles back in Feb. 2020. He pled not guilty and was released on $100,000 bond. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and served over four years in prison.
As for Cardi and Nicki, they have infamously been at odds for years, with their longstanding feud reaching a boiling point during a confrontation at a Harper's Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week in 2018.
E! News has reached out to Petty, Minaj and Offset's reps for comment and has not heard back.