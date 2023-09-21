Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered to Serve House Arrest After Threatening Offset

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Kenneth Petty will serve nearly four months of house arrest after his online drama with Offset.

In court documents filed in the Central District of California obtained by E! News Sept. 21, Petty—who wed Nicki Minaj in 2019—has been ordered by a judge to home confinement after he "was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."

The order comes days after a series of clips surfaced on social media featuring Petty taking aim at Cardi B's husband Offset on Sept. 16.

In the clips shared online, Petty—alongside a few individuals—filmed themselves standing across the street from a New York City hotel, a location they suggested the "Clout" rapper was within at one point. As for Offset, he appeared to respond by posting a video of himself laughing while standing outside a private jet.

The filing also stated that Petty's probation officer "believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty's activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community."