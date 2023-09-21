Diplo Weighs In on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Divorce After Live-Streaming Their Vegas Wedding

Diplo is yet another person sending out an S.O.S. over this news.
The DJ recently revealed his feelings about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. After all, he was famously at their first wedding in Las Vegas—the otherwise would-have-been private ceremony he livestreamed for the world to see on Instagram.
"I wish them all the love," he said during a Sept. 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Because I think they have some children."
The 44-year-old also reflected about that fateful decision 2019 decision.
"Livestream had just started happening," he explained. "I was like, 'This is a perfect opportunity to livestream something.' I didn't know it was a secret, so it was in the news."
But as it turns out, he had a perfect way to make up for spilling the beans.
"They had a real wedding afterwards, and I actually attended it and I DJed their wedding," he said, jokingly adding, "I did it for pretty cheap. Maybe free."
To which host Andy Cohen replied, "I want you to do something horrible to me so that you will give me a make-good."
Sophie and Joe officially announced their decision to divorce on Sept. 6 after four years of marriage. The stars are parents to two daughters—Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old whose initials have recently been confirmed as "D.J."
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they couple shared in a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
In court documents filed by the "Cake By The Ocean" singer on Sept. 5, he categorized the couple's marriage as "irretrievably broken."
And while Sophie has remained silent surrounding their split, Joe seemingly referenced the rumors surrounding the couple in the days since their split was announced.
"It's been a crazy week," Joe told the crowd during the Jonas Brothers' show at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9. "I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family."