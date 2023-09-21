Diplo Weighs In on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Divorce After Live-Streaming Their Vegas Wedding

Watch : Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

Diplo is yet another person sending out an S.O.S. over this news.

The DJ recently revealed his feelings about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. After all, he was famously at their first wedding in Las Vegas—the otherwise would-have-been private ceremony he livestreamed for the world to see on Instagram.

"I wish them all the love," he said during a Sept. 20 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "Because I think they have some children."

The 44-year-old also reflected about that fateful decision 2019 decision.

"Livestream had just started happening," he explained. "I was like, 'This is a perfect opportunity to livestream something.' I didn't know it was a secret, so it was in the news."

But as it turns out, he had a perfect way to make up for spilling the beans.

"They had a real wedding afterwards, and I actually attended it and I DJed their wedding," he said, jokingly adding, "I did it for pretty cheap. Maybe free."