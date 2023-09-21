Andy Cohen’s American Horror Story: Delicate Cameo Features a Tom Sandoval Dig

Watch : Andy Cohen Details MAJOR Moment Cut From VPR Reunion

Vanderpump Rules fans are raising their glasses high to another show this time around.

Andy Cohen (and his Watch What Happens Live clubhouse) made a special cameo during the Sept. 20 premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate. In case you missed the debut, Emma Roberts' character Anna (an actress) appears on the late night talk show to promote her new movie, with Andy appearing as himself.

After the TV show host mentions that her role "is so good, it seems that any actress would kill for it," Anna replies, "Andy, you are absolutely right, and I did kill somebody for the part. But I can't tell you who—I can give you a hint though, no one will miss him."

Which led Andy to shoot back with a nod, "I know, Tom Sandoval."

But that wasn't all as Anna follows up with: "Aww, no! But I f--ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show!"

The banter about the Bravolebrity comes months after his public split from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix over his affair with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss made waves.