Andy Cohen’s American Horror Story: Delicate Cameo Features a Tom Sandoval Dig

Vanderpump Rules fans are raising their glasses high to another show this time around.
Andy Cohen (and his Watch What Happens Live clubhouse) made a special cameo during the Sept. 20 premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate. In case you missed the debut, Emma Roberts' character Anna (an actress) appears on the late night talk show to promote her new movie, with Andy appearing as himself.
After the TV show host mentions that her role "is so good, it seems that any actress would kill for it," Anna replies, "Andy, you are absolutely right, and I did kill somebody for the part. But I can't tell you who—I can give you a hint though, no one will miss him."
Which led Andy to shoot back with a nod, "I know, Tom Sandoval."
But that wasn't all as Anna follows up with: "Aww, no! But I f--ked Tom Sandoval to get on this show!"
The banter about the Bravolebrity comes months after his public split from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix over his affair with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss made waves.
And if you're wondering about the Tom-Tom co-owner's love life in the wake of the breakup, he recently admitted he's not in a rush to jump back into the dating game.
"I'm not getting into anything serious right now," Tom—who dated VPR's Kristen Doute prior to his relationship with Ariana—exclusively told E! News. "I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."
As for what viewers can expect during moving forward in the wake of Scandoval for season 11?
"I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed," he noted. "And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see."
Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about the next season of VPR.