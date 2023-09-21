Travis Kelce Officially Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Watch : Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dating? His Brother Says…

Travis Kelce is calling timeout on recent romance rumors.

After sparking dating speculation with Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end set the record straight on his relationship status in a new interview.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it's like a game of telephone," the NFL star said during his Sept. 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Referring to his brother's recent commentary, he added, "No one actually knows what's going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides—he doesn't know, it's true, this and that."

However, she isn't completely shutting down the idea when it comes to the future noting that he did shoot his shot.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," Travis continued. "I told her, you know, I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

The NFL player first raised eyebrows about a potential romance with the "Cruel Summer" singer in July. At the time, he admitted he tried to shoot his shot when Taylor arrived in Kansas City for her Eras Tour concert.