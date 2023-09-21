K-Pop Group Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin Involved in Car Accident

Three members of Stray Kids are on the road to recovery following a car accident.
Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin of the popular K-pop boy band sustained "mild muscle pains and bruises" on Sept. 20, when their vehicle was involved in a minor collision while en route back to their dorms, according to their agency JYP Entertainment. The trio were taken to a local hospital following the incident, where they received a thorough medical examination.
While neither the singers or their accompanying crew members were seriously hurt in the accident, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin have been advised by medical professionals to "receive conservative treatment for the time being," the label said in a statement shared in Korean and English. As a result, Lee Know and Hyunjin will not be making an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, while Seungmin's birthday stream on Sept. 22 has been canceled.
In addition, the octet—which also comprises of Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Felix and I.N.—will not take part in New York City's Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23. Instead, the group will be replaced by 3Racha, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han's hip-hop group in which they perform under the names CB97, SpearB and J.One.
"JYPE will place the artists' health at the highest priority," the agency said in their statement, "and will provide everything we can to support their recovery."
The car accident comes amid a stacked schedule for Stray Kids. Last week, the group appeared at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their smash hit "S-CLASS" in addition to winning the Moon Person for Best K-Pop.
"We've been making our music ever since the start of our career," Bang Chan told the crowd, "but to receive this award just really means a lot to us."
Felix added, "We want to thank our fans, our STAYs, for being so supportive. Please. We have so much to show you guys, so please look forward to the future."