K-Pop Group Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin Involved in Car Accident

Watch : 3 Members of K-Pop Group Stray Kids in Car Accident

Three members of Stray Kids are on the road to recovery following a car accident.

Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin of the popular K-pop boy band sustained "mild muscle pains and bruises" on Sept. 20, when their vehicle was involved in a minor collision while en route back to their dorms, according to their agency JYP Entertainment. The trio were taken to a local hospital following the incident, where they received a thorough medical examination.

While neither the singers or their accompanying crew members were seriously hurt in the accident, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Seungmin have been advised by medical professionals to "receive conservative treatment for the time being," the label said in a statement shared in Korean and English. As a result, Lee Know and Hyunjin will not be making an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, while Seungmin's birthday stream on Sept. 22 has been canceled.

In addition, the octet—which also comprises of Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Felix and I.N.—will not take part in New York City's Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23. Instead, the group will be replaced by 3Racha, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han's hip-hop group in which they perform under the names CB97, SpearB and J.One.