American Horror Story's Angelica Ross Says Emma Roberts Apologized Over Transphobic Remark

Emma Roberts has privately apologized after being called out for making a transphobic comment on the set of American Horror Story: 1984, according to costar Angelica Ross.
Ross, who is a trans woman, recently accused Roberts of misgendering her when they worked together on the 2019 FX anthology series. In a Sept. 19 Instagram Live, she recalled how the two were play-fighting when a crew member quipped, "OK, ladies, you know, that's enough. Let's get back to work," to which Roberts, 32, allegedly replied, "Don't you mean lady?"
"I'm standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling," the 42-year-old recalled. "Boiling because I'm like, 'If I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem.'"
Her allegation quickly went viral, with many social media users siding with Ross. However, in a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pose star urged her supporters to "not joke about violence towards Emma," but instead "joke about her being held accountable."
Now, according to Ross, the Scream Queens alum did hold herself accountable by reaching out to her in private with an apology. "Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," she shared on X Sept. 20. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."
But Roberts was not the first member of the AHS family to be called out by Ross this week. On Sept. 18, the Claws actress claimed she was "left on read" by executive producer Ryan Murphy after he allegedly asked her for casting advice for a potential AHS season with an all-Black, female lineup.
"Remember your idea about a Horror seasons starring Black women? Well I'm doing it," an alleged email from Murphy to Ross dated July 3, 2020 read. "Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get?"
A reply sent from Ross dated on the same day showed her suggesting Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Lupita Nyong'o, Halle Berry, Debbi Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Alfre Woodard and Amiyah Scott. However, according to Ross, she never got a response from Murphy.
"After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022," tweeted the actress, who also appeared on 2021's American Horror Story: Double Feature. "I haven't heard from him since."
Ross added that she called business affairs for months to get clarity on her contract but never got a direct answer, leading her to miss out on other potential work.
E! News has reached out to Roberts and Murphy's reps for comment on Ross' allegations but hasn't heard back.