American Horror Story's Angelica Ross Says Emma Roberts Apologized Over Transphobic Remark

Emma Roberts has privately apologized after being called out for making a transphobic comment on the set of American Horror Story: 1984, according to costar Angelica Ross.

Ross, who is a trans woman, recently accused Roberts of misgendering her when they worked together on the 2019 FX anthology series. In a Sept. 19 Instagram Live, she recalled how the two were play-fighting when a crew member quipped, "OK, ladies, you know, that's enough. Let's get back to work," to which Roberts, 32, allegedly replied, "Don't you mean lady?"

"I'm standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling," the 42-year-old recalled. "Boiling because I'm like, 'If I say something, it's gonna be me that's the problem.'"

Her allegation quickly went viral, with many social media users siding with Ross. However, in a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Pose star urged her supporters to "not joke about violence towards Emma," but instead "joke about her being held accountable."