Cheryl Burke Weighs in on Adrian Peterson's Controversial Dancing With the Stars Casting

Cheryl Burke is getting candid on Dancing With the Stars' latest casting.

After Sharna Burgess recently slammed the ABC show for casting football player Adrian Peterson in its upcoming season 32 despite his past child abuse charge, Cheryl weighed in with her perspective when it comes to dancing with controversial stars.

"We've had a lot of controversial characters on the show," she told Variety in an interview published Sept. 18, referring to the murder charge her season 28 partner faced early in his career. "I think I danced with Ray Lewis—that was a bit controversial. When it comes to abuse, I do agree with Sharna. However, you sign up to be a part of the show." (Ray was charged with murder following a Super Bowl party in 2000, but the charge was dropped and he later pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge, per the Washington Post.)

Cheryl also noted that sticking with a partner you haven't chosen is part of the gig.