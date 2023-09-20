Tom Brady Reacts to Rumor He'll Replace Aaron Rodgers on New York Jets NFL Team

Tom Brady is not playing ball with this rumor.
After Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while making his debut as the New York Jets' starting quarterback during the team's season opener Sept. 11, speculation quickly mounted that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would return from retirement—for the second time—to take his place.
However, Brady was quick to set the record straight on the Sept. 18 episode of his, Brady responded to the rumor on the Let's Go! podcast after cohost Jim Gray asked him directly, "The question everybody has been wondering is have the Jets called and are you considering the Jets?"
Brady appeared to shake his head slightly while saying, "No, no, no" and then responded matter-of-factly, "Next question."
"Asked and answered?" Gray continued, to which the NFL icon responded, "You already know."
Brady, who also cohosts the show with fellow former football player Larry Fitzgerald, continued, "I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got going."
Since announcing his retirement this past February after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has kept busy with family time and expanding his business ventures.
In fact, he shared in March that he acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Then just a few months later in July, he joined the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship as a team owner. In August, he became a minority owner in the English soccer club Birmingham City.
But while he hung up his cleats for good in February after 23 seasons in the NFL, the athlete made it clear his heart still lies with football.
Earlier this month, Brady returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where he received a special honor from the Patriots during a halftime ceremony at the home opener. He was joined by his eldest son Jack, 16—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—and his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's children, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10.
"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you've done for us," he said in a speech, adding, "All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives, but one thing I am sure of—and that will never change—is that I am a Patriot for life."
Scroll down for more details about what Brady's been up to post-retirement: