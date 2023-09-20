Tom Brady Reacts to Rumor He'll Replace Aaron Rodgers on New York Jets NFL Team

Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury during his debut as a New York Jet kicked off speculation that Tom Brady would come out of retirement and replace him. Find out what the NFL icon said in response.

By Corinne Heller Sep 20, 2023 10:08 PMTags
SportsTom Brady
Watch: Tom Brady Shares 16th Birthday Tribute For Son Jack

Tom Brady is not playing ball with this rumor.

After Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon while making his debut as the New York Jets' starting quarterback during the team's season opener Sept. 11, speculation quickly mounted that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would return from retirementfor the second time—to take his place.

However, Brady was quick to set the record straight on the Sept. 18 episode of his, Brady responded to the rumor on the Let's Go! podcast after cohost Jim Gray asked him directly, "The question everybody has been wondering is have the Jets called and are you considering the Jets?" 

Brady appeared to shake his head slightly while saying, "No, no, no" and then responded matter-of-factly, "Next question."

"Asked and answered?" Gray continued, to which the NFL icon responded, "You already know."

Brady, who also cohosts the show with fellow former football player Larry Fitzgerald, continued, "I love being with you guys on Mondays and I love what we got going."

photos
Tom Brady’s Post-Retirement Life

Since announcing his retirement this past February after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has kept busy with family time and expanding his business ventures.

In fact, he shared in March that he acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Then just a few months later in July, he joined the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship as a team owner. In August, he became a minority owner in the English soccer club Birmingham City.

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Alix Earle Reflects on Her Dad's Affair With Ashley Dupré

2

Cabbage Patch Kids Documentary Uncovers Dark Side of Children's Toy

3
Exclusive

Julie Chen Moonves Says 2 Former Talk Cohosts Had Her Exit Show

But while he hung up his cleats for good in February after 23 seasons in the NFL, the athlete made it clear his heart still lies with football.

Earlier this month, Brady returned to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where he received a special honor from the Patriots during a halftime ceremony at the home opener. He was joined by his eldest son Jack, 16—who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan—and his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's children, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Aston Martin

"This is an incredible celebration for me, for our family, for my teammates, for all of us to come back and thank you guys for what you've done for us," he said in a speech, adding, "All our lives take us on different journeys, they take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives, but one thing I am sure of—and that will never change—is that I am a Patriot for life."

Scroll down for more details about what Brady's been up to post-retirement:

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Sept. 10, 2023

The athlete appears with his kids Jack, Ben and Vivian as he is honored by the New England Patriots at halftime during their home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Instagram
August 2, 2023

The five-time Super Bowl MVP takes a walk on the wild side, posting pics from his safari adventure.

Getty Images
July 23, 2023

Following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Michael Rubin
July 4, 2023

The Super Bowl MVP joins a host of other A-listers at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
June 11, 2023

Brady got VIP seating next to Novak Djokovic's wife as he watched the tennis champ compete at the French Open in Paris.

Instagram / Tom Brady
June 5, 2023

The former New England Patriots QB spent a day at Disneyland with his kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Courtesy of Hertz
May 22, 2023

Perhaps missing the spotlight, Brady appeared on the "Hertz Let's Go Show", a fictional daytime talk show which was part of a series of digital ads.

Instagram
Apr. 22, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visits UCLA to cheer on his niece Maya during her softball game.

Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Apr. 20, 2023

Brady speaks about his entrepreneurial experiences at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami.

Instagram
Mar. 28, 2023

The retired football star enjoyed a beach day with his kids and some of his former teammates.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Mar. 23, 2023

Brady jumped back into the world of sports by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Instagram
Feb. 20, 2023

While on a ski vacation with his kids, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his son Jack twinning in all-black.

Twitter
Feb. 6, 2023

Just a few days later, Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear thirst trap.

Instagram
Feb. 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL by posting an emotional video on social media.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Alix Earle Reflects on Her Dad's Affair With Ashley Dupré

2

Cabbage Patch Kids Documentary Uncovers Dark Side of Children's Toy

3
Exclusive

Julie Chen Moonves Says 2 Former Talk Cohosts Had Her Exit Show

4

Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner Step Out for a Perfectly Fine Night in NYC

5

Why Isn't Heidi Montag a Real Housewife? Andy Cohen Says...