DJ Khaled Reveals How Playing Golf Has Helped Him Lose Weight

DJ Khaled is sharing the major key to his weight loss.

The record producer recently offered insight into his health journey, revealing how incorporating golf into his routine has helped him slim down from 293 pounds to 263.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," the 47-year-old told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

As he described it, "It's almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean."

DJ Khaled noted that he typically does "nine holes or 18 holes" as part of his exercise and explained that the time flies by since he's sometimes plays with his sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, who he shares with wife Nicole Tuck.

"My two boys, they love golf," he added. "When they're not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that's a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it."