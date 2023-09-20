DJ Khaled Reveals How Playing Golf Has Helped Him Lose Weight

DJ Khaled recently shared insight into his health and fitness journey, explaining how playing golf "cleanses me."

By Alyssa Morin Sep 20, 2023 10:57 PMTags
HealthWeight LossHealthyLivingDJ KhaledTransformationE! Insider
Watch: DJ Khaled Steals the Mic at Grammys: "Me Got Me Here"

DJ Khaled is sharing the major key to his weight loss.

The record producer recently offered insight into his health journey, revealing how incorporating golf into his routine has helped him slim down from 293 pounds to 263.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," the 47-year-old told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

As he described it, "It's almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean."

DJ Khaled noted that he typically does "nine holes or 18 holes" as part of his exercise and explained that the time flies by since he's sometimes plays with his sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, who he shares with wife Nicole Tuck.

"My two boys, they love golf," he added. "When they're not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that's a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it."

photos
DJ Khaled's Son Asahd's Cutest Celebrity Moments

In addition to his workout routine, the musician has also switched up his eating habits in recent months.

"I might eat more than I am supposed to eat," he admitted to Page Six last month, "but I've been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to DJ Khaled, he could still use improvement when it comes to having a sweet tooth.

"The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies," he said. "I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That's why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday. So I kind of want to make sure I don't overeat…but you know, I'm like everybody, I get excited."

This isn't the first time the artist has gotten candid on his fitness and health journey. Back in February 2019, he revealed his new program with WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and how he was already seeing a difference in his body.

"Thank you @ww for changing my life!!" he captioned his post at the time. "I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising! Ride with me through the journey."

But if golf isn't your jam, DJ Khaled is just one of the few celebrities to offer details about his workouts. Keep scrolling to see A-lister's favorite ways to break a sweat.

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Reagan Rule/WireImage

DJ Khaled

The record producer recently opened up about his love for golfing and how it's helped him slim down.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," he told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere (@CarrotsandPlanks). I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for only 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!