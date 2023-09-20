DJ Khaled Reveals How Playing Golf Has Helped Him Lose Weight

DJ Khaled is sharing the major key to his weight loss.
The record producer recently offered insight into his health journey, revealing how incorporating golf into his routine has helped him slim down from 293 pounds to 263.
"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," the 47-year-old told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."
As he described it, "It's almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean."
DJ Khaled noted that he typically does "nine holes or 18 holes" as part of his exercise and explained that the time flies by since he's sometimes plays with his sons, Asahd, 6, and Aalam, 3, who he shares with wife Nicole Tuck.
"My two boys, they love golf," he added. "When they're not in school on the weekends or holidays, they go play golf with dad. And that's a beautiful thing to do to be able to play golf with my boys and just kick it."
In addition to his workout routine, the musician has also switched up his eating habits in recent months.
"I might eat more than I am supposed to eat," he admitted to Page Six last month, "but I've been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant."
According to DJ Khaled, he could still use improvement when it comes to having a sweet tooth.
"The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies," he said. "I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That's why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday. So I kind of want to make sure I don't overeat…but you know, I'm like everybody, I get excited."
This isn't the first time the artist has gotten candid on his fitness and health journey. Back in February 2019, he revealed his new program with WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) and how he was already seeing a difference in his body.
"Thank you @ww for changing my life!!" he captioned his post at the time. "I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising! Ride with me through the journey."
But if golf isn't your jam, DJ Khaled is just one of the few celebrities to offer details about his workouts. Keep scrolling to see A-lister's favorite ways to break a sweat.