Why Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner Is About to Change Everything You Thought About Fantasy Suites

Gerry Turner is adding a golden touch to classic Bachelor traditions.

And for the star of The Golden Bachelor, this includes bringing a new approach to the fantasy suites.

"I think as you age—and at least where I'm at—a fantasy suite isn't an open gate to physical intimacy," Gerry, 72, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's the open gate to an emotional and intellectual connection. So, I know that the general assumption is that the fantasy suite is for the physical part, and it really isn't for me and it wasn't."

As he put it, "It was the time when I was able to have open and frank conversation with women without the eyes of America on me through the cameras."

These private discussions made a big impact when it came to his decision-making process, too.

"Believe me—when I say that it was the most important time of the journey, I'm not exaggerating," Gerry added. "And it has to do with the conversations that happen behind closed doors and not a physical activity."