How Kim Kardashian Weaponized Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids During Explosive Fight

Watch : Tearful Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian "Witch"

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian still haven't said ciao to their long-simmering feud.

Season four of The Kardashians debuted Sept. 28 with Kourtney still annoyed that Kim collaborated with Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana just months after her Portofino vows.

"You saw this thing that was mine and that wasn't yours," Kourtney told Kim in a heated phone call. "And you wanted it."

And while Kim reiterated that she intentionally tried to have different styles on the runway than those featured at Kourtney's May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, her older sister responded, "You're talking about the bulls--t details, because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about."

"You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention," she continued. "You came to my wedding, you couldn't be happy, you complained from the second you got there 'til the second you left. That's what it's about. Forget about you couldn't be happy—you couldn't be happy for me."