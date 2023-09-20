Danica McKellar Reveals Teen Love Triangle With Candace Cameron Bure and Jeremy Miller

Watch : Danica McKellar Weighs in on Co-Star's Comments About Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar experienced some growing pains as child stars—but not in the way you'd think.

The Full House actress and the Wonder Years alum have been BFFs for decades, but their friendship got a little complicated when they found themselves crushing on Growing Pains actor Jeremy Miller as teens, according to Danica.

"So, in 1989, I believe it was, there was this party that a teen magazine was putting on and Jeremy Miller, who was also a young actor, he was at this party," Danica, now 48, recently told Fox News. "I was there, and Candace was there. and he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I was like, ‘Yes!'"

However, according to Danica, Candace "thought that she and Jeremy were dating" after meeting through Candace's brother Kirk Cameron, who was also a star on Growing Pains. It wasn't until Danica and Candace, 47, landed spots on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 that they put their stories together and discovered what really happened.