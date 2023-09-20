Danica McKellar Reveals Teen Love Triangle With Candace Cameron Bure and Jeremy Miller

Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar experienced some growing pains as child stars—but not in the way you'd think.
The Full House actress and the Wonder Years alum have been BFFs for decades, but their friendship got a little complicated when they found themselves crushing on Growing Pains actor Jeremy Miller as teens, according to Danica.
"So, in 1989, I believe it was, there was this party that a teen magazine was putting on and Jeremy Miller, who was also a young actor, he was at this party," Danica, now 48, recently told Fox News. "I was there, and Candace was there. and he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I was like, ‘Yes!'"
However, according to Danica, Candace "thought that she and Jeremy were dating" after meeting through Candace's brother Kirk Cameron, who was also a star on Growing Pains. It wasn't until Danica and Candace, 47, landed spots on Dancing with the Stars in 2014 that they put their stories together and discovered what really happened.
"I found out that she was like, ‘Oh, we were dating.' I'm like, 'What?'" Danica recalled. "So Jeremy, tsk, tsk, not good."
Looking back, the Young Justice star said the teenage entanglements were "so silly"
"I mean, we were so young," she shared. "We were like 13 years old. So, this was not any kind of serious relationship we're talking about."
Danica added, "Luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine."
In fact, Danica starred in 2022's Christmas at the Drive-In, a holiday rom-com from Candace's Great American Family network. She also sided with her pal when costar Neal Bledsoe took issue with Candace's controversial comments about how she would "keep traditional marriage at the core" as the chief creative officer of GAF.
"Neal is a wonderful person," Danica told Fox News in December. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way."
E! News has reached out to reps for Cameron and Jeremy for comment but hasn't heard back.