Why Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Be Performing at His Son Jake’s Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobbie Brown got candid on her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi sharing the sweet reason her future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi won't be carrying a tune at the couple's nuptials.

Jon Bon Jovi will be there for Millie Bobbie Brown and son Jake Bongiovi, just off the mic.

The Stranger Things star revealed that the "It's My Life" singer won't be performing at her wedding to Jake for this very sweet reason.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," Millie shared during a Sept. 15 appearance on Today. "I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break."

As for how the planning for her big day is coming along? "It has not been stressful at all for me," she noted. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."

18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

But just because Jon won't be hitting any notes at the wedding, doesn't mean he isn't thrilled for their union.

"I don't know if age matters," Jon said on Andy Cohen Live in May after Andy Cohen asked if he was worried about Millie, 19, and Jake, 21, tying the knot so young. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

Millie and Jake got engaged in April, two years after they first sparked romance rumors while on a stroll in New York City.

The Nineteen Steps author announced their engagement with a black-and-white photo of the two alongside a dazzling diamond ring on that finger. She captioned her Instagram post at the time, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

And although Millie has shared glimpses into their relationship over the last few years, she's has made it clear that her impending nuptials will be a more intimate affair.

 

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," the Enola Holmes star told Women's Wear Daily in August. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going—it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

And it's safe to say Jake feels the same, as the 21-year-old has often taken to social media to share his love for his bride-to-be.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," he wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute in February. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

And for a look back on Millie and Jake's sweet romance, keep scrolling.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

