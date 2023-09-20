Why Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Be Performing at His Son Jake’s Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi will be there for Millie Bobbie Brown and son Jake Bongiovi, just off the mic.
The Stranger Things star revealed that the "It's My Life" singer won't be performing at her wedding to Jake for this very sweet reason.
"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," Millie shared during a Sept. 15 appearance on Today. "I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break."
As for how the planning for her big day is coming along? "It has not been stressful at all for me," she noted. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."
But just because Jon won't be hitting any notes at the wedding, doesn't mean he isn't thrilled for their union.
"I don't know if age matters," Jon said on Andy Cohen Live in May after Andy Cohen asked if he was worried about Millie, 19, and Jake, 21, tying the knot so young. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."
Millie and Jake got engaged in April, two years after they first sparked romance rumors while on a stroll in New York City.
The Nineteen Steps author announced their engagement with a black-and-white photo of the two alongside a dazzling diamond ring on that finger. She captioned her Instagram post at the time, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
And although Millie has shared glimpses into their relationship over the last few years, she's has made it clear that her impending nuptials will be a more intimate affair.
"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," the Enola Holmes star told Women's Wear Daily in August. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going—it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."
And it's safe to say Jake feels the same, as the 21-year-old has often taken to social media to share his love for his bride-to-be.
"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," he wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute in February. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."
And for a look back on Millie and Jake's sweet romance, keep scrolling.