Why Jon Bon Jovi Won’t Be Performing at His Son Jake’s Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Jon Bon Jovi will be there for Millie Bobbie Brown and son Jake Bongiovi, just off the mic.

The Stranger Things star revealed that the "It's My Life" singer won't be performing at her wedding to Jake for this very sweet reason.

"I feel like that's asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone," Millie shared during a Sept. 15 appearance on Today. "I think the man needs a break, he doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break."

As for how the planning for her big day is coming along? "It has not been stressful at all for me," she noted. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."