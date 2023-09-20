Julie Chen Moonves Accuses 2 Former The Talk Cohosts of Pushing Her Off Show

Watch : Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Two Co-Hosts Forced Her To Leave "The Talk"

Julie Chen Moonves says her leaving The Talk involved conversations that took place outside of the roundtable.

The But First, God author—who recently reflected on her 2018 departure from the daytime talk show—is opening up about the circumstances she said that led to her exiting the series, accusing two of her former costars of being behind the move.

"I never revealed it before but, in the audio memoir, I talk about how when I gave that public statement, I said, 'I've decided to leave,'" Julie exclusively told Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester during the Sept. 19 episode of E! News. "It was decided for me by two former cohosts, who said that if I came back for season nine, that they wouldn't be there. So I had to leave."

The Big Brother host added, "It's one thing if you feel like you've had the rug pulled out from under you. It's another thing when you have it done by people you were so close to and you considered friends. So, that was a hard time."