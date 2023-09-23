Unpacking the Child Abuse Case Against YouTube Influencer Ruby Franke

Watch : Ruby Franke's Sister "Disgusted" by Child Abuse Charges

The 8 Passengers YouTube channel started by Ruby Franke is no more, though months-old videos calling out her behavior remain.

And after Ruby was arrested Aug. 30 and subsequently charged with six counts of felony child abuse, as was her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, so came the pile-on of accusations that what was wrong behind closed doors was unfolding in plain sight for years.

When Ruby and husband Kevin Franke first moved into their Springville, Utah, home with their six children, "they were fine at first," a neighbor who requested anonymity told the Salt Lake Tribune. "I mean, as normal as you can be if you're famous YouTubers."

But in August of 2022, the neighbor said, Kevin had moved out and she started to notice the four youngest kids seemingly being left alone "for days to weeks at a time." So, the neighbor continued, she contacted the Utah Division of Child and Family Services and spoke to them at least twice. She had never seen the kids harmed, she explained to the Tribune (which noted there was documentation of her interaction with the agency), but was worried they were being neglected.

The four minor children were placed in the care of DCFS after Ruby's August arrest, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.