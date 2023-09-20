Selena Gomez Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch : Selena Gomez Says "Who Cares" About Her Viral VMAs Reaction

Selena Gomez is baring it all on the 'gram.

The Rare Beauty founder recently shared an, erm, rare photo of her natural curls while also showcasing her radiant glow in a makeup-free selfie.

In the candid snapshot, Selena—who frequently rocks slick-straight tresses—styled her hair in an effortlessly textured updo that consisted of curly bangs and loose tendrils framing her face. She also kept the rest of her look cozy-chic, wearing a simple black T-shirt.

And while the "Single Soon" singer didn't caption the photo or offer details behind her style, she cheekily posed with a pouty expression.

Of course, Selena's laid-back look comes a week after she turned up the glam factor with two jaw-dropping getups at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12.

In fact, the 31-year-old set the red carpet ablaze in a custom, crimson-colored halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. The red-hot look featured a plunging neckline, an explosion of sparkly floral-embroidered cutouts and a thigh-high slit with fringe tassels.