Selena Gomez Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Curls in Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez is baring it all on the 'gram.
The Rare Beauty founder recently shared an, erm, rare photo of her natural curls while also showcasing her radiant glow in a makeup-free selfie.
In the candid snapshot, Selena—who frequently rocks slick-straight tresses—styled her hair in an effortlessly textured updo that consisted of curly bangs and loose tendrils framing her face. She also kept the rest of her look cozy-chic, wearing a simple black T-shirt.
And while the "Single Soon" singer didn't caption the photo or offer details behind her style, she cheekily posed with a pouty expression.
Of course, Selena's laid-back look comes a week after she turned up the glam factor with two jaw-dropping getups at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Sept. 12.
In fact, the 31-year-old set the red carpet ablaze in a custom, crimson-colored halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. The red-hot look featured a plunging neckline, an explosion of sparkly floral-embroidered cutouts and a thigh-high slit with fringe tassels.
Following the awards show, Selena stepped out in a vibrant purple look to attend an MTV VMAs after-party. The eye-catching minidress by Undone by Kate featured a body-hugging corset bodice and plunging a strapless neckline.
And while it's safe to say she slayed the night with her head-turning fashion and viral reactions during the ceremony, Selena later addressed some of the moments that took the internet by storm.
One of those instances was when the "Come and Get It" singer looked genuinely concerned for Olivia Rodrigo as she performed "Vampire." At one point, parts of the set appeared to malfunction, causing sparks of fire and minor explosions.
Naturally, celebrities in the crowd, including Selena, looked concerned for the "Good 4 U" singer before she was ushered offstage. But, as it turned out, the mishap was all part of the performance.
Still, it left Selena on the edge of her seat. "I heard a loud noise," she wrote in a Sept. 13 Instagram post about her viral reaction, "and it scared me."
Selena also spoke out about several other moments from the show that circulated online.
"I will never be a meme again," she shared on Instagram Stories at the time. "I'd rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love."
From the looks of her makeup-free selfie, it's clear she's doing just that.