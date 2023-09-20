TikToker Alix Earle Reflects on Her Dad's Affair With Ashley Dupré

Ultimately, Alisa and TJ broke up, with the construction company owner's romance with Ashley later blossoming. They tied the knot in 2013.

"When my stepmom started to hang around with my dad after he had moved out, she came into his life and we were introduced to her, which was super weird," Alix explained. "And I was told that I had to be respectful to this woman and we had to be nice to her. I wanted to rip her head off. It was very weird because I felt like I was a 10-year-old having to be more mature than someone 20, 30 years older than me."

And she also had to deal with the continued fallout of the affair, noting that some kids weren't allowed to come to her house because of it.

"The parents would kind of tell my mom and she would tell me kind of the harsh truth of why this can't happen," she said. "She would have to sit me down and be like, 'They don't really respect us.'"

Alix also recalled a feeling humiliated in class after her connection to Ashley and Spitzer's sex scandal—he ultimately resigned over the affair in March 2008—was brought up.

"My teacher in high school was talking about this governor's affair and said exactly what had happened—who it had happened with—and like looked me in the eyes while this was going on in class," the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host said. "I remember my classmates looking at me and like, laughing because this was about my family. And this was something he was literally teaching in history class."

She added, "I left school bawling my eyes out. I was so embarrassed."