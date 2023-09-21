Good American's Rare Friends & Family Sale Is Here: Don't Miss Up to 80% Off on All Things Denim and More

Shop these major markdowns from the Good American friends and family sale before they're all gone.

Ring the alarms, dolls! Khloe Kardashian's Good American is having their friends and family sale right now, and we can't get over all the amazing deals they're currently offering. If you're anything like us, Good American is where you go for all things denim, bodysuits and more. And their friends and family sale is still going on until September 26, offering an extra 25% off sitewide if you use the code FAM25.

It doesn't stop there either. They also have final sale products that are even being marked down up to 40% off, with an additional 50% off at checkout. Can you believe it? Because we still can't. So, make sure you don't miss out on all these amazing deals before it's too late. From booty-hugging jeans and blazers to waist-snatching dresses, find everything you need for your fall wardrobe or your next tropical vacation on Good American. Scroll on down for our top picks from the friends and family sale. Happy shopping!

Good American Turtleneck Midi Dress

Snag this sleeveless turtleneck midi dress for 25% off. It's made with a soft sculpting fabric that'll keep your waist snatched, and comes in a black and gorgeous mocha color that's perfect for fall.

$120
Good American

Good American Bombshell Shorts

Summer may be coming to an end, but we still recommend stocking up on a good pair of shorts for your next tropical vacation. The quality of these Good American Bombshell shorts will last you a lifetime, and it doesn't get any better than 80% off!

$89
$62
Good American

Good American '90s Shredded Jeans

If Gen-Z finally got to you, then you're definitely on the search for the perfect pair of relaxed-fit jeans that get the stamp of approval from Zoomers. These '90s-inspired ripped jeans are currently 10% off, with an extra 50% discount. They're also available in black.

$159
$143
Good American
Good American Scuba Biker Catsuit

The Kardashian sisters really know how to make a bodysuit, and we're totally obsessed with this Scuba Biker catsuit that's on sale for 70% off right now. Pair it with a sexy black blazer to keep it professional yet fierce.

$99
$79
Good American

Good American Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Find yourself not being able to let go of the skinny jean fit? Same. Skinny jeans will always be in our hearts, and on our legs forever. These light blue pair are a high-rise, booty-hugging staple that needs to be in your closet right now. They're also on sale for $122 plus an extra 50% off at checkout.

$135
$122
Good American

Good American Boyfriend Blazer

For all our corporate girlies out who are in need of an oversized blazer, this Boyfriend Blazer from Good American is on sale for 25% off. It also comes in three neutral colors: Black, Ivory, and Pecan.

$169
Good American

Good American Faux Leather Pants

Since fall is right around the corner, the weather is finally getting to a point where we can start wearing our favorite leather staples. Don't miss out on these classic bootcut faux leather pants that are 33% off.

$175
$117
Good American

