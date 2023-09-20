Cabbage Patch Kids Documentary Uncovers Dark Side of Beloved Children's Toy

Get ready to have your childhood ruined.
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios' new documentary Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids promises to tell "the story you never knew," uncovering the dark side behind the beloved '90s children's doll.
"Before there was Black Friday, there was the toy craze that started it all," the new trailer teases before showing vintage footage of crazed parents in toy stores screaming, "I got the doll! I got the doll!"
As one commentator notes in the teaser, "The way in which people reacted in stores, this was new," another points out, "This is a story about the worst parts of capitalism."
But did you know Cabbage Patch Kids creator Xavier Roberts actually modeled the dolls after Kentucky folk artist Martha Nelson Thomas' original creations? "This nice lady created these dolls, and then this guy comes along," famed journalist Connie Chung explains in the trailer. "He steals the idea."
Narrated by Neil Patrick Harris, the doc features the first interview with Roberts in over 20 years.
"Doll hospitals, cabbage 'births,' a four-year legal battle over the origin of the idea and a billion-dollar toy brand that put the wheels of modern-day Black Friday shopping riots into motion," notes Peacock's Sept. 20 announcement. "This is the unbelievable true story you never knew about the toy craze that started it all, the Cabbage Patch Kids."
Check out the trailer above before the film hits theaters Nov. 24 (Black Friday).
And former Cabbage Patch owners can also get involved with the documentary. As for how, fans can also submit photos of themselves with their dolls for a chance to be included during the closing credits of the film in theaters.
