Cabbage Patch Kids Documentary Uncovers Dark Side of Beloved Children's Toy

Watch : New Barney Docuseries Reveals Dark Side of the '90s Show

Get ready to have your childhood ruined.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios' new documentary Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids promises to tell "the story you never knew," uncovering the dark side behind the beloved '90s children's doll.

"Before there was Black Friday, there was the toy craze that started it all," the new trailer teases before showing vintage footage of crazed parents in toy stores screaming, "I got the doll! I got the doll!"

As one commentator notes in the teaser, "The way in which people reacted in stores, this was new," another points out, "This is a story about the worst parts of capitalism."

But did you know Cabbage Patch Kids creator Xavier Roberts actually modeled the dolls after Kentucky folk artist Martha Nelson Thomas' original creations? "This nice lady created these dolls, and then this guy comes along," famed journalist Connie Chung explains in the trailer. "He steals the idea."