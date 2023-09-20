Brian Austin Green Shares Update on His Co-Parenting Relationship With Megan Fox

Watch : Megan Fox Covers Up Intimate Brian Austin Green Tattoo

Brian Austin Green is singing the praises of ex-wife Megan Fox when it comes to co-parenting.

And the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with the Jennifer's Body star, chalks it up to them having the same priorities when it comes to their children.

"I've been incredibly fortunate with Megan," Brian said on the Sept. 18 episode of the new iHeart podcast Oldish. "We co-parent really well together. When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal and I think it's her goal as well that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in."

The actor explained to his cohosts, IRL partner Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling (his 90210 costar Tori Spelling's brother), that part of that healthy environment is understanding when ending the romantic relationship is in the best interests for kids.