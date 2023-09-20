Brian Austin Green Shares Update on His Co-Parenting Relationship With Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is singing the praises of ex-wife Megan Fox when it comes to co-parenting.
And the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with the Jennifer's Body star, chalks it up to them having the same priorities when it comes to their children.
"I've been incredibly fortunate with Megan," Brian said on the Sept. 18 episode of the new iHeart podcast Oldish. "We co-parent really well together. When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal and I think it's her goal as well that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in."
The actor explained to his cohosts, IRL partner Sharna Burgess and Randy Spelling (his 90210 costar Tori Spelling's brother), that part of that healthy environment is understanding when ending the romantic relationship is in the best interests for kids.
"I've really come to the understand and the realization within the last five years," Brian, who split from Megan in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, noted, "that I think people do a huge disservice in thinking that they don't want a separation or a divorce or whatever it may be to affect their kids. Because it will. It will absolutely affect your kids. The part of it that you have control over is how it affects your kids."
As he put it, "Whether it is a positive experience and you co-parent with the other person well and you make it as loving an experience as possible, or you make it a very angry sort of head-to-head, you're fighting constantly."
The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season two star—who shares and 14-month-old Zane with Sharna and is dad to his and ex Vanessa Marcil's 21-year-old Kassius—also reflected on the overall responsibility of raising kids.
"To me, you are raising future adults. So it's a very there's a lot that comes with that and that to me is what makes the concept of parenting so difficult," Brian said. "Because it is. It's the waking up in the morning, making breakfast, it's having the hard conversations about things, it's going to the school, it's doing homework afterwards. It's really morally helping these kids learn these skills that they can then move into adulthood with because you're not going to be with them forever."
Brian has spoken favorably about his co-parenting relationship with Megan before. "We co-parent really well together," he told E! News last October. "And we don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."
He added, "But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."