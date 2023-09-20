Jason Kelce Jokingly Weighs In On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Rumors

Has a Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story officially begun?
Amid rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player and the superstar singer are dating, Travis' brother—fellow NFL star Jason Kelce—addressed the speculation during a Sept. 20 interview.
"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."
"And I hope that this thing goes a mile," he continued. "No, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."
E! News has since confirmed that Jason was indeed joking.
Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was also asked about his brother's rumored relationship with Taylor during a post-game interview on Sept. 14. Though he played coy at the time, telling the TNF Nightcap co-hosts, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."
And while Travis himself has yet to confirm the speculation, he did address his NFL family's recent commentary about the "Gorgeous" singer.
In fact, after commentator Rich Eisen shared a clip of his T.Swift puns to Instagram Sept. 17, Travis laughed it off.
"Well played Rich," he commented. "Well played."
Buzz around Travis and Taylor, both 33, began over the summer after he attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, where he tried to shoot his shot with the Grammy winner.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the athlete said on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Though Taylor never publicly responded to Travis' concert fumble, romance rumors ignited earlier this month after The Messenger reported that the two had been "quietly hanging out."
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to note Jason was joking with his comments about Taylor and Travis.