Jason Kelce Jokingly Weighs In On Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Rumors

Watch : Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift? His Brother Says...

Has a Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift love story officially begun?

Amid rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs player and the superstar singer are dating, Travis' brother—fellow NFL star Jason Kelce—addressed the speculation during a Sept. 20 interview.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," Jason told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

"And I hope that this thing goes a mile," he continued. "No, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

E! News has since confirmed that Jason was indeed joking.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was also asked about his brother's rumored relationship with Taylor during a post-game interview on Sept. 14. Though he played coy at the time, telling the TNF Nightcap co-hosts, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."