Must-Have Dog Halloween Costumes That Are So Cute, It’s Scary

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's one of the unwritten laws of nature: If you have a dog, you try to dress it up in a Halloween costume for pets. It just makes sense! Cute and cuddly, big and brutish, or any combo of adjectives in between — no matter what, there should be funny costumes for dogs, and sized specifically for them.

That would be so cute, it'd be spooky. Especially if you could match! After all, if the rest of us get to put on little outfits and go door to door asking for snacks, why shouldn't that extend to the fuzziest member of the family? Exactly.

So whether you're a Disney loyalist, like your costumes sweet and girly, or a secret third thing, you'll find something on this list to wrangle your four-legged friend (and possibly, favorite child) into.

Now, I can't guarantee that your pets will cooperate in getting dressed, or be willing to wear it for the entire length of the evening. Even so, these Halloween costumes for dogs are absolutely worth making the effort for.