Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Step Out for a Perfectly Fine Night in New York City

Taylor Swift and pal Sophie Turner, who recently announced her breakup from Joe Jonas, reunited for a girls' night out in New York City on Sept. 19.

Watch: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

Sophie Turner is shaking off a cruel summer.

And what better way to do that than a star-studded reunion with her pal Taylor Swift in New York City?

The Game of Thrones alum—who recently confirmed her breakup from Joe Jonas—enjoyed dinner with the superstar singer at Italian restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

For the occasion, the longtime friends stepped out in style, with Sophie donning gray pants and a glittery top. While Taylor—who famously penned the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about her teenage breakup with Joe—paired a chic red dress with brown boots and a long jean jacket.

This night out comes amid a brief work break for the stars, with Taylor's Eras Tour resuming in November. Meanwhile, Sophie is back in the States after filming the ITVX drama Joan in Spain.

Amid production on her new project, Sophie entered a new personal chapter after splitting with her husband of four years.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision," Sophie and Joe—who share daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are D.J.—wrote in a joint Instagram statement Sept. 6, "and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

So, as Sophie steps into her new era, take a look at her night out with pal T.Swift!

Bend the Knee to This Duo

Superstars Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out in New York City on Sept. 19.

They Never Go Out of Style

The Game of Thrones star and the Grammy winner dined in style at Via Carota.

An Enchanting Reunion

The pals reunited amid their busy schedules. Sophie, who recently announced her split from Joe Jonas, has been overseas filming the ITVX drama Joan. Meanwhile, Taylor has been on the road for her Eras Tour.

A Gorgeous Look

For the occasion, Taylor stepped out in a red dress, boots and a green purse.

A Stunning Era

T.Swift is gearing up for the release of her Eras Tour concert film, set to hit theaters Oct. 13.

