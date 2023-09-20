Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Step Out for a Perfectly Fine Night in New York City

Watch : Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce

Sophie Turner is shaking off a cruel summer.

And what better way to do that than a star-studded reunion with her pal Taylor Swift in New York City?

The Game of Thrones alum—who recently confirmed her breakup from Joe Jonas—enjoyed dinner with the superstar singer at Italian restaurant Via Carota on Sept. 19.

For the occasion, the longtime friends stepped out in style, with Sophie donning gray pants and a glittery top. While Taylor—who famously penned the song "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about her teenage breakup with Joe—paired a chic red dress with brown boots and a long jean jacket.

This night out comes amid a brief work break for the stars, with Taylor's Eras Tour resuming in November. Meanwhile, Sophie is back in the States after filming the ITVX drama Joan in Spain.

Amid production on her new project, Sophie entered a new personal chapter after splitting with her husband of four years.