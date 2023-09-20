Bachelor Star Clayton Echard Served With Paternity Lawsuit From Alleged Pregnant Ex

Watch : Why Clayton Echard and Ex Susie Evans Are Still Talking

Clayton Echard is facing a paternity lawsuit.

The Bachelor star is being asked to take a paternity test by a 33-year-old podcaster from Scottsdale, Ariz., though he denies they had sexual intercourse, according to court documents obtained by The Sun and Page Six.

The woman, who chose to keep her identity anonymous, filed the lawsuit on Aug. 1, alleging that she is pregnant with twins after engaging in "sexual activity" with Echard on May 20. The twins, the woman said, are due in February 2024.

The woman said that she "hadn't been with anyone since March of 2022" and that Echard, 30, broke things off the morning after their alleged night together, per the docs obtained by The Sun. She said she sent Echard copies of her pregnancy results, alleging that he didn't believe her and said they only had oral sex.

Her court filing also includes screenshots of alleged texts from the reality star, including the messages, "I don't believe you for a second," "I legitimately hate you right now," "You have lost your mind and I hope YOU think about how terrible this is that you would subject me to this" and "My personal hell would be having to have you be a part of my life," per Page Six.